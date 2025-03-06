WPL 2025 UP vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 grand finale: How to buy IND vs NZ final tickets? The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is being held in Lucknow for the first time, but the home team has already suffered a loss in their opening game. They will aim to bounce back when they face inaugural champions Mumbai Indians on March 6 (Thursday), who are currently in third place. For the Warriorz, this match is crucial as a loss would almost certainly end their playoff hopes with only two games left. Mumbai, meanwhile, will look to secure a playoff spot with a fourth win and move higher in the standings.

Weather Forecast

The weather in Lucknow tomorrow will be mild, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 28 degrees Celsius. The day is expected to be sunny, with no rain in sight, ensuring a full match.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match

Only one game has been played at this venue so far, and it was a high-scoring affair, with Beth Mooney scoring a century in the first innings. Given this, we can anticipate another batting-friendly pitch for the upcoming match. The conditions are likely to favor the batters, making for an exciting contest where big scores are expected. The previous match’s high run tally sets the tone for another thrilling encounter at this ground.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records