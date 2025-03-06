Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2025 UP vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

WPL 2025 UP vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Check Women's Premier League 2025 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians pitch report and key stats related to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium here

WPL 2025
WPL 2025
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is being held in Lucknow for the first time, but the home team has already suffered a loss in their opening game. They will aim to bounce back when they face inaugural champions Mumbai Indians on March 6 (Thursday), who are currently in third place. For the Warriorz, this match is crucial as a loss would almost certainly end their playoff hopes with only two games left. Mumbai, meanwhile, will look to secure a playoff spot with a fourth win and move higher in the standings. 
 
Weather Forecast
 
The weather in Lucknow tomorrow will be mild, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 28 degrees Celsius. The day is expected to be sunny, with no rain in sight, ensuring a full match.
 
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for UPW vs MI WPL 2025 match
 
Only one game has been played at this venue so far, and it was a high-scoring affair, with Beth Mooney scoring a century in the first innings. Given this, we can anticipate another batting-friendly pitch for the upcoming match. The conditions are likely to favor the batters, making for an exciting contest where big scores are expected. The previous match’s high run tally sets the tone for another thrilling encounter at this ground.
 
Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records
 
The highest total in Women’s T20Is at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is 159/4, achieved by South Africa Women against India Women on March 21, 2021, a match they won. India Women scored 158/4 in that game but lost. On March 20, 2021, South Africa Women posted 133/2, winning against India Women, who managed 130/6 and were defeated. Other notable scores include India’s 114/1 in 11 overs on March 23, 2021, which resulted in a win, and South Africa’s 112/7 on the same day, which ended in a loss. 
Ekana Cricket Stadium Highest total in Women’s T20Is
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
SA Women 159/4 20 7.95 2 v India Women Lucknow won 21/03/21
India Women 158/4 20 7.9 1 v SA Women Lucknow lost 21/03/21
SA Women 133/2 19.1 6.93 2 v India Women Lucknow won 20/03/21
India Women 130/6 20 6.5 1 v SA Women Lucknow lost 20/03/21
India Women 114/1 11 10.36 2 v SA Women Lucknow won 23/03/21
SA Women 112/7 20 5.6 1 v India Women Lucknow lost 23/03/21
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC rankings: Kohli moves up to No 4 in ODI rankings; Axar, Shami climb up

Vidarbha clinch third Ranji Trophy title, beat Kerala on 1st-innings lead

WI should take leaf out of Afghanistan's book to improve: Vivian Richards

Check full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runners-up with their captains

Ranji Trophy 2025: Vidarbha extends lead over Kerela to 351 runs in final

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story