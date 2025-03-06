Pakistan cricket row: Gillespie slams Aaqib Javed, calls him a 'clown'

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has launched a scathing attack on Aaqib Javed, calling him a “clown” after the Pakistan interim coach made remarks about instability in the national team’s management.

Gillespie, who quit abruptly as Pakistan’s Test coach late last year, accused Javed of plotting to take over as head coach while undermining both him and Gary Kirsten behind the scenes.

“This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and me behind the scenes, campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie remarked, responding to Javed’s statements.

Javed Laments Chaos in Pakistan Cricket

Javed, who is currently serving as Pakistan’s interim head coach and national selector, had earlier expressed his frustration over the constant reshuffling in leadership.

“You want to take Pakistan cricket forward, then you need consistency and continuity in policies—starting from the PCB Chairman down to the players,” he stated at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Since last year, see how many captains, coaches, selectors, and board chairmen have changed. This is never an ideal situation for the team, and it does affect their performances.”

Javed also emphasised the need for accountability among players, arguing that coaches alone cannot fix Pakistan’s cricketing woes.

"I think a coach can only do so much from the outside, but he can't go and play. Some of our players need to start thinking about their game and how to be more consistent performers."

A Revolving Door of Coaches

Javed’s criticism comes at a time when Pakistan cricket has been in disarray since its disastrous 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

Mickey Arthur was replaced by Mohammad Hafeez, who was sacked before the T20 World Cup.

Gary Kirsten, Pakistan’s 2011 World Cup-winning coach, left without coaching a single ODI due to disagreements with the PCB over player selections.

Gillespie, brought in alongside Kirsten, was dismissed within a year of his appointment as Pakistan’s Test coach.

Javed also criticised Pakistan’s players, particularly their over-reliance on T20 cricket, which he believes is affecting their performance in longer formats.

“If you are playing 70 percent T20 cricket and not participating in four-day domestic matches, you can never be prepared for Tests or ODIs,” he said.

“Unfortunately, most of our players are not making the sacrifice to play red-ball cricket and improve their skills.”

Pakistan’s fast bowlers struggle to deliver

Javed further highlighted the failure of Pakistan’s fast bowlers during the Champions Trophy, particularly their inability to reverse swing the ball—a skill that has traditionally been Pakistan’s strength.

“The two places you get the most reverse swing are Karachi and Dubai, and unfortunately, this was something our bowlers couldn’t do,” he said.

“I have spoken to Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi and asked them to go back and work on their skillset.”

A deepening crisis in Pakistan Cricket

With coaching conflicts, frequent leadership changes, and declining performances, Pakistan cricket finds itself in a crisis that shows no signs of resolution.

While Javed calls for continuity, his own role in the instability is now under scrutiny, with Gillespie’s accusations adding further fuel to the fire.