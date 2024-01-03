Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA - Test cricket, ultimate challenge and must be protected: Rohit

IND vs SA - Test cricket, ultimate challenge and must be protected: Rohit

Cricket South Africa selected seven uncapped players, including an inexperienced first-timer Neil Brand, for the upcoming tour of New Zealand to accommodate top stars for the cash-rich SA20

Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Cape Town

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma feels that it is each and every ICC member's duty to protect the sanctity of Test cricket as it remains the ultimate format.

Cricket South Africa selected seven uncapped players, including an inexperienced first timer Neil Brand, for the upcoming tour of New Zealand to accommodate top stars for the cash-rich SA20, which is coinciding with the Test series.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

All the SA20 franchises are owned by IPL team owners and the move to prioritize franchise cricket has earned widespread criticism.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Will India make changes in XI?

For me, Test remains ultimate challenge and we would like to see best players playing that format but everyone has own problems to deal with and make sure there is a reason behind it, Rohit reacted when asked about the CSA move.

But he was clear that he always wants top players to play Tests.

I don't know what the reason is (for SA not picking senior players) and in Test cricket you want to see best players being available but like I said I don't know what internal discussions are in CSA but from my perspective, the priority should be given to Test cricket. It's a challenge that you face everyday, said the Indian skipper.

Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test match details and full scorecard here

India's centrally contracted players aren't allowed to play any other T20 leagues and BCCI doesn't slot international cricket in that phase.

I feel we don't have such problems at this point of time, he smiled.

But when a scribe tried to draw a conjecture that it is BCCI's responsibility to save Test cricket, the skipper replied that onus is not on one or two nations but on all.

Test Cricket is something that we all have to protect and it's not just one or two countries' responsibility but all who are playing, keep it nice and entertaining.
 

"Around the world, you can see some solid Test cricket being played and you have seen results everywhere and competitive cricket being played, so it's everyone's duty to ensure it stays nice and healthy and that is what people come to watch. That's everyone's responsibility, he added.

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Have to show trust in Prasidh - Rohit

India cricket team over-rated in Test and T20 cricket: Kris Srikkanth

India must learn from Australia, says Rodrigues after ODI whitewash

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Will India make changes in XI?

IND vs SA 2nd Test preview: Bowlers face tall task; Rohit seeks redemption

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story