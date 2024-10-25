Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND -NZ: Footwork, shot selection errors define India's Day 2 in Pune Test

Lack of application and elementary errors put India in a precarious position on a low, turning pitch

Virat Kohli, India vs New Zealand Pune Test 2024
Virat Kohli gets clean bowled by Mitchell Santner during day 2 of the 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
A sweep shot off a full-toss delivery? Not ideal. Yet, that's what Virat Kohli attempted in the 24th over of the Indian innings, resulting in his dismissal—clean bowled.
 
Kohli’s misjudgement was emblematic of broader struggles, as Indian batters faltered against New Zealand's spin attack. On a pitch offering low bounce and sharp turn, the Indian line-up displayed a lack of application and sound judgement, leading to a mounting deficit and a challenging task ahead.  In a nutshell, India’s batters provided a textbook example of how not to play on a turning track.
 
How Kohli lost his wicket?
 
The most shocking dismissal came in the 24th over. Batting icon Virat Kohli misread a full-toss delivery from Mitchell Santner (4/36), only to be bowled out after a painstaking nine-ball innings that yielded just a single run. Kohli, attempting a sweep, misjudged the ball, which angled in and crashed into his middle and leg stumps. The image of Kohli looking down in despair will resonate long after the match. His quiet walk back to the pavilion, with the MCA Stadium, enveloped in silence, was made somewhat easier as replays of the moment were withheld until he crossed the boundary ropes.  Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE and MATCH UPDATES HERE
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Dismissal
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal looked promising, reaching 30 with four boundaries. However, a defensive prod with hard hands on an off-spinning delivery led to an edge, with Glenn Phillips taking a comfortable catch at first slip for his first wicket.

Rishabh Pant Misjudges Bounce
 
Rishabh Pant (18), misjudging the lack of bounce, went for an ambitious heave across the line off part-timer Phillips, only to see the ball hit his off-stump, leaving India in dire straits at 83 for five.
 
Sarfaraz Khan’s Reckless Shot
 
Sarfaraz Khan, having impressed recently with scores like 222 not out in the Irani Cup and 150 in Bengaluru, threw away his wicket with a careless shot. Attempting an aggressive drive, he sent a simple catch to mid-off, giving Santner yet another breakthrough.
 
Santner Initiates Collapse
 
Santner’s spell proved to be the undoing for the Indian side. He started the day by trapping Shubman Gill (30) leg-before, setting the stage for a series of dismissals. Later, he sent R Ashwin (4) back to the pavilion with a low-bouncing delivery that struck Ashwin on the pad, reinforcing New Zealand’s grip on the game.   Santner returned with bowling figures of 6-53 as India eventually bundled out for 156 runs, conceding 103 runs first innings lead.   
India 1st Inning
156-10 (45.3 ov) CRR:3.43
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c D Mitchell b G Phillips 30 60 4 0 50
Rohit Sharma (C) b T Southee 0 9 0 0 0
Shubman Gill lbw b M Santner 30 72 2 1 41.67
Virat Kohli b M Santner 1 9 0 0 11.11
Rishabh Pant (WK) b G Phillips 18 19 2 0 94.74
Sarfaraz Khan c WO Rourke b M Santner 11 24 1 0 45.83
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b M Santner 38 46 3 2 82.61
Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b M Santner 4 5 0 0 80
Washington Sundar lbw b M Santner 18 22 2 1 81.82
Akash Deep b M Santner 6 5 0 1 120
Jasprit Bumrah Not out 0 2 0 0 0
Extras
0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total
156 (10 wkts, 45.3 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO Tim Southee 6 1 18 1 0 3 William O'Rourke 3 2 5 0 0 1.67 Ajaz Patel 11 1 54 0 0 4.91 Mitchell Santner 19.3 1 53 7 0 2.72 Glenn Phillips 6 0 26 2 0 4.33   (With PTI inputs)  
First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

