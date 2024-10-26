India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma and his men would be looking to get an early breakthrough on day 3 in order to limit the Kiwis as soon as possible in Pune.
Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will present another opportunity for Team India to get back on top of the proceedings as New Zealand continue to extend their lead at the Maharashtra Cricket Associtaion Stadium in Pune. Rohit Sharma and his men woul be looking to egt early wickets today so as to get close to a full day to cover up the lead posted by the Kiwis. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test full scorecard here
Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell would be starting the day for New Zealand in the middle with Indian pacers looking to give them a run for their money right from the start. New Zealand are currently 198/5 and have a more than 300-run lead going into the day. New Zealand full scorecard after day 2 -
|New Zealand 2nd Inning
|198-5 (53 ov) CRR:3.74
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tom Latham (C)
|lbw b W Sundar
|86
|133
|10
|0
|64.66
|Devon Conway
|lbw b W Sundar
|17
|25
|2
|0
|68
|Will Young
|lbw b R Ashwin
|23
|28
|2
|0
|82.14
|Rachin Ravindra
|b W Sundar
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|Daryl Mitchell
|c Y Jaiswal b W Sundar
|18
|23
|2
|0
|78.26
|Tom Blundell (WK)
|Not out
|30
|70
|2
|0
|42.86
|Glenn Phillips
|Not out
|9
|29
|1
|0
|31.03
|Extras
|6 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|198 (5 wkts, 53 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Tim Southee,Mitchell Santner,Ajaz Patel,William O'Rourke
|Fall of Wickets
|36-1(Devon Conway 9.2),78-2(Will Young 18.3),89-3(Rachin Ravindra 21.5),123-4(Daryl Mitchell 29.2),183-5(Tom Latham 44.4)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|17
|1
|64
|1
|0
|0
|3.76
|Washington Sundar
|19
|0
|56
|4
|1
|0
|2.95
|Ravindra Jadeja
|11
|1
|50
|0
|2
|0
|4.55
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|4.17
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live telecast in India
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 live streaming in India
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match in India on the application and website.
9:32 AM
Jadeja continues the attack as Phillips takes the first run on Day 3 on the third delivery. Blundell blocks off the remaining deliveries.
9:28 AM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players arrive on the pitch
The players have arrived on the pitch and are ready for what will be a crucial session in terms of deciding the outcome of the match.
9:19 AM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon
Day 3 action will be starting soon as the Kiwi batters look to tackle the pace attack at the start of day's play.
9:08 AM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can India comeback in Pune?
India have been getting consistent results in Test cricket over the years but a challenge like the one at hand will need a strong performance from their batting line-up in Pune. They would be giving their all on the field in order to avoid the Kiwis from taking a maiden Test series win in India.
8:58 AM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's WTC scenario
India need 5 wins out of the 7 Tests now and will find it tough going into the final series against Australia. While the fans hope they would get to see a comeback by the Indians, the current situation speaks otherwise for Rohit and his men.
8:46 AM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kiwis hold the aces for now
The visitors have been playing well in the 2nd Test and already have a 301-run lead going into the day with 5 wickets in hand in Pune. It will be a tough task for India to get the upper hand in the Test with crucial WTC points at stake.
8:35 AM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma and Co. looking for early wickets
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3. Rohit Sharma and his men would be looking to bundle out the visitors as soon as possible in order to cover up the lead on the day. Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell will start at the pitch today.
