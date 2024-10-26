India squad for Australia Tests: Nitish Reddy gets maiden Test call-up

India has named an 18-member squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring maiden Test call-ups for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana. Additionally, Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, known for his consistent performances in the domestic circuit and A tours, has been included in the squad for the five-match Test series starting on November 22.

Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Notably absent from the squad is Mohammed Shami, while Kuldeep Yadav has been directed to undergo long-term rehabilitation for a groin injury.

"Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection for the tour of Australia since he has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand for long-term resolution of his chronic left groin issue," the BCCI said in their press release.