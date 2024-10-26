India squad for Australia Tests: Nitish Reddy gets maiden Test call-up

India has named an 18-member squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring maiden Test call-ups for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana. Additionally, Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, known for his consistent performances in the domestic circuit and A tours, has been included in the squad for the five-match Test series starting on November 22.
Notably absent from the squad is Mohammed Shami, while Kuldeep Yadav has been directed to undergo long-term rehabilitation for a groin injury. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
"Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection for the tour of Australia since he has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand for long-term resolution of his chronic left groin issue," the BCCI said in their press release.
|Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Schedule
|S. No.
|Date (From)
|Match
|Venue
|1
|22/11/24
|1st Test
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|2
|06/12/24
|2nd Test (D/N)
|Adelaide Oval
|3
|14/12/24
|3rd Test
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|4
|26/12/24
|4th Test
|MCG, Melbourne
|5
|03/01/25
|5th Test
|SCG, Sydney
In changes from the squad selected for the New Zealand series, Axar Patel has been omitted, and Washington Sundar, who has taken 11 wickets in the current Test in Pune, has been included.
For the T20I series against South Africa, Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh have been added, as express pacer Mayank Yadav is injured and recovering at the Centre of Excellence.
India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
Travelling Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed