Dwayne Bravo sends special message to CSK fans after joining KKR as mentor

Former West Indies all-rounder thanked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management for the love and support during his tenure as franchise's bowling coach as he joined Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kolkata Knight Riders announced former West Indies all-rounder Bravo as the franchise's new mentor, succeeding Gautam Gambhir, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A day prior to the announcement, Bravo, who is going to turn 41 next month, retired from all forms of cricket after sustaining a groin injury in the Caribbean Premier League. Bravo retired from international cricket in 2021 and decided to end his time in the Indian Premier League last year. In the past year, Bravo shifted his focus to coaching roles, featuring for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Afghanistan.



Speaking in a video by CSK's official X handle, Bravo said, "Vanakkam, this is a champion. It is not a secret now that the news is out that I have accepted the deal to be the mentor of the Knight Riders franchise. Just want to take this time to give a special mention and a special thank you to the CSK management team for giving me their blessings to move on to do something that I am really passionate about," Bravo said.

"My fans in Chennai and to all the CSK fans around the world, I call on you to give me your blessings and support as you always do. I know this is a sad moment for you guys, but it is one that I encourage you to continue to support me in everything that I do. Lot's of love, yellove, all the time. See you guys soon. See you on the other side," he added.

Bravo's stint with KKR will be his second coaching role in the cash-rich league. He joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, retired from the franchise in 2022, and in 2023 joined the five-time champions as the bowling coach.

More From This Section

The renowned West Indies all-rounder lifted four IPL titles with CSK in different roles. The decorated Caribbean star is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 183 scalps and also the first player to win two purple caps in the tournament, in 2013 and 2015.

Bravo is enthusiastic for the new chapter that is going to unfold in his life and said, "I've been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players."

Over his illustrious career, he has played 582 T20 matches, taken 631 wickets, and scored nearly 7,000 runs. With more championship wins than any other cricketer.