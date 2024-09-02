WTC 2023-25 points table: Pakistan, Bangladesh, England & SL rankings

The race for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final has intensified, with multiple teams vying for the top two spots in the WTC points table. England, having secured back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka, are now strong contenders for the WTC 2025 final, while Sri Lanka's chances are diminishing. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, set to play India in a two-match Test series later this month, have complicated Pakistan’s position in the WTC race with their impressive performances in the two-match series in Pakistan.

Although the top of the WTC points table remains unchanged, with India, Australia, and New Zealand holding the top three positions with 68.52, 62.50, and 50 percentage points respectively, significant upheaval has occurred in the middle of the table.

England's Position on the ICC WTC Points Table





Following their series win over Sri Lanka, with one match to spare, England are making strong progress towards the final with 45 percentage points, placing them currently in fourth position.

South Africa and Other Teams on the WTC Points Table

South Africa has moved up one position to fifth with 38.89 percentage points. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions with 35, 33.33, and 22.22 percentage points respectively, while the West Indies are at the bottom of the table with 18.52 percentage points from nine matches.