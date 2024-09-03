Bangladesh beats Pakistan by 6 wicket in 2nd Test, clean sweeps series

The Bangladesh cricket team created history in Rawalpindi as they beat Pakistan in the second Test by six wickets and won the two-match Test series 2-0.
Bangladesh made history by sweeping Pakistan in a Test series for the first time, marking a significant milestone in their cricket journey. This achievement comes after a long history of losses against Pakistan in Test series, showcasing Bangladesh's growth and improvement in the sport.
With this win, Bangladesh has successfully defeated two of the nine Test-playing nations, including Pakistan and West Indies, demonstrating their expanding influence in the cricket world.
Full list of Bangladesh Test wins
|Opposition
|Date
|Stadium
|Zimbabwe
|January 6-10, 2005
|MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong
|West Indies
|July 9-13, 2009
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
|West Indies
|July 17-20, 2009
|National Cricket Stadium, St George’s
|Zimbabwe
|August 4-8, 2011
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|West Indies
|November 21-25, 2012
|Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna
|Zimbabwe
|April 25-28, 2013
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|Zimbabwe
|October 25-29, 2014
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Zimbabwe
|November 3-7, 2014
|Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna
|Zimbabwe
|November 12-16, 2014
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|England
|October 28-30, 2016
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Sri Lanka
|March 15-19, 2017
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Australia
|August 27-30, 2017
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|West Indies
|November 30-December 4, 2018
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|West Indies
|December 7-11, 2018
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|Zimbabwe
|February 22-25, 2020
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Zimbabwe
|July 7-11, 2021
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|New Zealand
|January 1-5, 2022
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Afghanistan
|June 14-17, 2023
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Ireland
|April 4-7, 2023
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Pakistan
|August 21-25, 2024
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|Pakistan
|August 30- September 3, 2024
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Match report
In the second match at Rawalpindi, Bangladeshi skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto won the toss and opted to field first.
Pakistan lost their first wicket for 0, but Saim Ayub (58) and skipper Shan Masood (57) rebuilt the innings by adding 107 runs for the second wicket. Bangladesh made a strong comeback, reducing Pakistan to 179 for 5. Agha Salman (54) tried to rescue his team, but they were eventually bundled out for 274.
In reply, Bangladesh had a nightmare start, losing six wickets for just 26 runs. However, Litton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) added 165 runs for the seventh wicket to take Bangladesh’s innings to 262 all out, allowing Pakistan a mere 12-run lead in the first innings.
Just like the first Test, Pakistan’s batting collapsed in the second innings of the second Test as well. Mohammad Rizwan (43) and Agha Salman (47) tried to rescue Pakistan with late cameos, but they were eventually all out for just 172, giving Bangladesh a small target of 185 to chase.
|Pakistan 1st Innings
|BATTING
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Abdullah Shafique
|b Taskin Ahmed
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Saim Ayub
|st †Litton Das b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|58
|110
|4
|2
|52.72
|Shan Masood (c)
|lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|57
|69
|2
|0
|82.6
|Babar Azam
|lbw b Shakib Al Hasan
|31
|77
|2
|0
|40.25
|Saud Shakeel
|b Taskin Ahmed
|16
|28
|2
|0
|57.14
|Mohammad Rizwan †
|c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Nahid Rana
|29
|63
|2
|0
|46.03
|Salman Agha
|c Shakib Al Hasan b Taskin Ahmed
|54
|95
|3
|2
|56.84
|Khurram Shahzad
|c Shakib Al Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|12
|41
|0
|0
|29.26
|Mohammad Ali
|c Shadman Islam b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|2
|16
|0
|0
|12.5
|Abrar Ahmed
|st †Litton Das b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|9
|7
|0
|1
|128.57
|Mir Hamza
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
|6
|TOTAL
|85.1 Ov (RR: 3.21)
|274
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|NB
|Taskin Ahmed
|17
|2
|57
|3
|3.35
|0
|Hasan Mahmud
|14
|1
|60
|0
|4.28
|1
|Nahid Rana
|15
|1
|58
|1
|3.86
|0
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|22.1
|2
|61
|5
|2.75
|0
|Shakib Al Hasan
|17
|3
|34
|1
|2
|0
|Bangladesh 1st Innings
|BATTING
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Shadman Islam
|b Khurram Shahzad
|10
|23
|1
|0
|43.47
|Zakir Hasan
|c Abrar Ahmed b Khurram Shahzad
|1
|16
|0
|0
|6.25
|Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
|b Khurram Shahzad
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.66
|Mominul Haque
|c Mohammad Ali b Mir Hamza
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Mir Hamza
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|Shakib Al Hasan
|lbw b Khurram Shahzad
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20
|Litton Das †
|c Saim Ayub b Agha Salman
|138
|228
|13
|4
|60.52
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|c & b Khurram Shahzad
|78
|124
|12
|1
|62.9
|Taskin Ahmed
|lbw b Khurram Shahzad
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20
|Hasan Mahmud
|not out
|13
|51
|1
|0
|25.49
|Nahid Rana
|lbw b Agha Salman
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 6, nb 4, w 1)
|11
|TOTAL
|78.4 Ov (RR: 3.33)
|262
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|NB
|Mir Hamza
|16
|1
|50
|2
|3.12
|1
|Khurram Shahzad
|21
|3
|90
|6
|4.28
|2
|Mohammad Ali
|7
|2
|20
|0
|2.85
|0
|Abrar Ahmed
|31
|5
|83
|0
|2.67
|1
|Salman Agha
|3.4
|0
|13
|2
|3.54
|0
|Pakistan 2nd Innings
|BATTING
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Abdullah Shafique
|c †Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30
|Saim Ayub
|c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Taskin Ahmed
|20
|35
|3
|0
|57.14
|Khurram Shahzad
|b Hasan Mahmud
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Shan Masood (c)
|c †Litton Das b Nahid Rana
|28
|34
|4
|0
|82.35
|Babar Azam
|c Shadman Islam b Nahid Rana
|11
|18
|1
|0
|61.11
|Saud Shakeel
|c †Litton Das b Nahid Rana
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20
|Mohammad Rizwan †
|c †Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud
|43
|73
|5
|0
|58.9
|Salman Agha
|not out
|47
|71
|6
|1
|66.19
|Mohammad Ali
|c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Hasan Mahmud
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abrar Ahmed
|c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Nahid Rana
|2
|12
|0
|0
|16.66
|Mir Hamza
|c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Hasan Mahmud
|4
|10
|1
|0
|40
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 2, w 5)
|12
|TOTAL
|46.4 Ov (RR: 3.68)
|172
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|NB
|Taskin Ahmed
|10
|1
|40
|1
|4
|0
|Hasan Mahmud
|10.4
|1
|43
|5
|4.03
|0
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|8
|0
|24
|0
|3
|0
|Nahid Rana
|11
|1
|44
|4
|4
|0
|Shakib Al Hasan
|7
|2
|14
|0
|2
|0
|Bangladesh 2nd Innings (T: 185 runs)
|BATTING
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zakir Hasan
|b Mir Hamza
|40
|39
|3
|2
|102.56
|Shadman Islam
|c Shan Masood b Khurram Shahzad
|24
|51
|2
|0
|47.05
|Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
|c Abdullah Shafique b Agha Salman
|38
|82
|5
|0
|46.34
|Mominul Haque
|c Saim Ayub b Abrar Ahmed
|34
|71
|4
|0
|47.88
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|not out
|22
|51
|1
|0
|43.13
|Shakib Al Hasan
|not out
|21
|43
|1
|1
|48.83
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 4, nb 1)
|6
|TOTAL
|56 Ov (RR: 3.30)
|185/4
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|NB
|Mir Hamza
|14
|4
|46
|1
|3.28
|1
|Khurram Shahzad
|7
|0
|40
|1
|5.71
|0
|Abrar Ahmed
|14
|3
|40
|1
|2.85
|0
|Mohammad Ali
|17
|3
|37
|0
|2.17
|0
|Salman Agha
|4
|1
|17
|1
|4.25
|0
Bangladesh, with contributions from top-order batters Zakir Hasan (40), Shadman Islam (24), skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto (38), and Mominul Haque (34), chased down the target of 185 runs with six wickets to spare on the final day, securing a historic series win over Pakistan.