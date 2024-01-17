Home / Cricket / News / LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today
LiveNew Update

LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20 international: India would eye a clean sweep while also looking to test the bench strength, Afghanistan a first-ever win against the Indian side

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Live Score Updates. Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
The Indian cricket team will be up against Afghanistan in the third and final match of the three-match T20 series between the two teams at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India have already sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. 
The Indian team could look to experiment with their team selection by bringing in the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan in the mix. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the other hand would continue to play according to the template set for the T20 World Cup. 
Jonathan Trott, the Afghan coach though wants his bowlers to put pressure on the Indian batters in the middle overs, Whether they are able to do it or not is yet to be seen. 
India Playing 11 probable 
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/ Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi/ Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan Playing 11 probable
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
IND vs AFG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran will occur at 6:30 PM IST.
India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast Details
Colors Cineplex alongside Sports 18 HD and SD channels will live broadcast the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 in India.
IND vs AFG Live-Streaming
Jiocinema will livestream India vs Afghanistan's 3rd T20 in India.
Stay tuned for India vs Afghanistan live score and match updates...

6:00 PM

Probable playing 11 of both teams

 
India Playing 11 probables
 
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
 
Afghanistan Playing 11 probables
 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz ,Ibrahim Zadran ,Mohammad Nabi ,Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad  

5:58 PM

The Squad of the two teams

 
India squad for T20 series
 
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
 
Afghanistan squad for T20 series
 
Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.
 

5:57 PM

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in T20s

 
The two teams have so far played in seven matches and India have won six of them with one match getting washed out 
 
Total Matches played: 7
India won: 6
Afghanistan won: 0
No result: 1

5:55 PM

What is Parthiv Patel's advice for India in this game?

 
Parthiv Patel wants India to play on a slow wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He says it will help them in the upcoming T20 World Cup. 
 
 

5:50 PM

What is Arshdeep Singh banking on in this match?

 
Arshdeep said the role clarity within the team has helped him to gain experience even when he was struggling a bit with the ball.
 
"Players' roles are defined. As a bowler, you know, you have to bowl at the start and middle overs. When there is clarity, you come up with good performances, he added.
 
 

5:48 PM

What does the Afghanistan coach want his team to do?

 
Part of their struggle with the ball has its genesis in the absence of injured Rashid Khan, and Trott said Afghanistan management is giving ample time for the star spinner to recover.
 
"It is a case of us making sure that we are careful with his back. He is such an influential player. We have to make sure he is 100% ready and not rush him back from that type of surgery. It is important to give him the time and he is working extremely hard.
 
 

5:47 PM

Preview of the match

 
India's identical six-wicket wins were marked by an ultra-aggressive mindset from ball one that saw them chasing down 159 in 17.3 overs and 173 in 15.4 overs respectively.
 
It was a clear deviation from their earlier approach of building the momentum for a final flourish in T20s. None showed this intent more brightly than Shivam Dube and Virat Kohli.
 
 

5:34 PM

Welcome to the Live Blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Afghanistan's third T20 international from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News