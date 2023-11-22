India vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

After the heart-wrenching debacle in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will be once against Australia in the first of the five-match T20 International series at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday (November 23). With Hardik Pandya yet to recover from an ankle injury, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men In Blue's young guns against the Kangaroos. Meanwhile, Mathew Wade is at the helm of affairs for Australia. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are expected to be the two openers for India. The middle order is expected to have the likes of Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube.

In the bowling department, Arsdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Mukesh Kumar are likely to be the Indian pacers, while Washington Sundar and Axar Patel could be the two spinners.



1st T20: India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia Playing 11 probable: Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

India T20 squad vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad vs India T20s:



Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20Is: IND vs AUS 1st T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Australia 1st T20 take place?

The Australia vs India 1st T20 will take place on November 23, Thursday.

What is the venue of the AUS vs IND 1st T20?

The India vs Australia 1st T20 venue is the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

When will the India vs Australia live toss take place in Visakhapatnam as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The AUS vs IND live toss for the 1st T20 will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs Australia 1st T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st T20 between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs AUS 1st T20?

Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 1st T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 1st T20 in India for free.