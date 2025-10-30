India vs Australia 2nd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

India head into the second T20I against Australia at the massive MCG in Melbourne on Friday brimming with confidence, buoyed by the emergence of young talent and the resurgence of captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube have made waves with their explosive T20 batting, bringing power and aggression to the line-up. Until recently, however, India had been waiting for their skipper to deliver big scores consistently. In the series opener, Suryakumar answered that call with a quickfire 39 off 24 balls, including a towering 125-metre six off Josh Hazlewood, showcasing his return to form.

Rain cut short the opener in Canberra, leaving India well-placed at 97/1 after 9.4 overs, with Suryakumar and Shubman Gill looking in fine touch and poised to dominate the Australian attack. While forecasts suggest rain in Melbourne, India will aim to resume where they left off, focusing on building momentum and capitalizing on their strong start in the abandoned first match. India vs Australia Probable Playing 11 Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia head-to-head stats

The five-match series promises to be a battle on even keel with both countries having won eight of their last 10 T20 International games with a defeat each. While India had one tied game, Australia saw one game washed out. Total matches played: 34 India won: 20 Australia won: 11 No result: 2 Abandoned: 1 Squad of both teams: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis. India vs Australia 2nd T20 live match time, IND vs AUS 2nd T20 free live telecast and streaming When will India vs Australia 2nd T20 take place? The second match between India and Australia will take place on Wednesday (October 31).

What is the venue of IND vs AUS 2nd T20? Melbourne Cricket Ground will host India vs Australia 2nd T20 International on Friday. What is India vs Australia 2nd T20 live toss time? The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 live toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST. What is the live match time for India vs Australia 2nd T20 match? The India vs Australia 2nd T20 live match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia 2nd T20 match in India? Star Sports Networks will live telecast IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match in India.