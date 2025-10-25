India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Sydney pitch report, key stadium stats

Emotions will run high at the Sydney Cricket Ground today as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepare for what could be their final appearance on Australian soil in the 3rd ODI. For Kohli, the series has been one to forget after back-to-back ducks, while Rohit showed glimpses of form with a fighting 73 in the second ODI. With India trailing 0-2, pride and redemption will be at stake as Gautam Gambhir’s men look to avoid a whitewash.

The visitors are likely to rethink their team balance, possibly including Prasidh Krishna to strengthen the pace attack. Kuldeep Yadav’s omission has drawn criticism, especially with the spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar troubling the hosts in Adelaide. Axar’s all-round progress remains a bright spot in an otherwise dull campaign.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming Australia, meanwhile, have impressed with fresh faces like Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly, and Mitchell Owen, who have adapted well to pressure. With Travis Head seeking runs and the spin duo of Kuhnemann and Zampa in form, the hosts will aim to complete a commanding series sweep at the SCG. India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report The Sydney Cricket Ground is expected to serve up another high-scoring contest when the teams meet for the third ODI. Traditionally one of Australia’s most batting-friendly venues, the SCG provides a true surface where stroke-makers can thrive once they get their eye in. The ball travels quickly off the bat, rewarding timing and placement rather than brute power.

New-ball bowlers might find some early movement under lights, but they’ll need precision to make an impact. As the game wears on, the track tends to slow slightly, allowing spinners to play a more influential role in the middle overs. Their success will largely depend on how consistently they can vary their pace and hit the right areas. India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Sydney At the Sydney Cricket Ground, India have played 25 ODI matches vs Australia, out of which they have won just four, while ending up on the losing side in 20 matches. One match ended with no result.

Recent ODI match at Sydney Stadium The last men’s ODI match at Sydney Stadium was played on February 4, 2024, between Australia and West Indies. Australia batted first and put up a challenging total of 258 for 9 on the board. West Indies in reply were bundled out for just 175 as the Aussies walked away with a comfortable 83-run victory. Sean Abbott, for his 69-run innings with the bat and a 3-wicket spell with the ball, was named player of the match. Sydney Stadium Key ODI stats A total of 168 One-Day Internationals have been played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), making it one of the most historic ODI venues in world cricket. Teams batting first have generally had the upper hand here, winning 96 matches, while sides chasing have emerged victorious in 64 games. The average first-innings score at the SCG is 224, compared to an average of 189 in the second innings, suggesting that the pitch tends to slow down and favour bowlers as the match progresses.