India vs Australia 5th T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India and Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will take the field at The Gabba in Brisbane for the fifth and final T20 match of the five-match series. The first match of the series ended in a no contest due to rain. Australia won the second match in Melbourne to go 1-0 up before India bounced back and secured easy wins in Hobart and Queensland to take a 2-1 lead going into the final game. A win for India in Brisbane will help them seal the series 3-1, while Australia will leave no stone unturned to end the series 2-2 on level terms.

The Men in Blue have found the perfect combination and are unlikely to tinker with it for the decisive game on Saturday. However, skipper Suryakumar’s form with the bat might be a point of concern for the visitors. ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of retained players by all five franchises On the other hand, Australia will be looking to find answers to India’s middle-over pressure and their own lack of experience in the bowling department. They will need their batters to step up if they want to win the final game at The Gabba and end the series 2-2.

India vs Australia 5th T20 Playing 11 Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia head-to-head stats Total matches played: 37

India won: 22

Australia won: 12

No result: 2

Abandoned: 1 Squads of both teams: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis India vs Australia 5th T20 live match time, IND vs AUS 5th T20 free live telecast and streaming When will India vs Australia 5th T20 take place? The fifth and final match between India and Australia will take place on Saturday (November 8). What is the venue of IND vs AUS 5th T20? The Gabba, Brisbane, will host the India vs Australia 5th T20 International on Saturday.