Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, match timings (IST), live streaming

Australia and England collide in one of cricket’s most enduring rivalries, the Ashes, running from 21 November 2025 to 8 January 2026 across five Tests in Australia. The home side will defend the urn with a settled core led by Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, both in rich batting form.

Meanwhile, England, captained by Ben Stokes, are on the hunt for their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2010–11. Injuries have already cast a shadow, with Australia’s quick Pat Cummins sidelined for the opener and Smith stepping up as skipper.

ALSO READ: RCB on Sale: Why Diageo is exiting Bengaluru-based franchise after IPL win Expect fierce pace bowling, spin duels, and the pressure of sun-baked wickets Down Under. For England, the challenge lies in blending youth and experience under ruthless conditions, while for Australia, it’s about enforcing dominance at home yet again. With five Tests in just over six weeks, the margin for error is minimal, and the Ashes urn is very much up for grabs.

Ashes 2025-26: Venues Perth

Brisbane

Adelaide

Melbourne

Sydney Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule Date Match Venue Teams Time (IST) Fri, Nov 21 2025 1st Test Perth Stadium, Perth Australia vs England 8:00 AM Thu, Dec 4 2025 2nd Test The Gabba, Brisbane Australia vs England 9:30 AM Wed, Dec 17 2025 3rd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia vs England 5:30 AM Fri, Dec 26 2025 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Australia vs England 5:30 AM Sun, Jan 4 2026 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Australia vs England 5:30 AM Ashes 2025-26: Full squads Australia squad: Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

England squad: Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood Ashes 2025-26: Australia vs England head-to-head in Tests Total matches: 361

Australia won: 152

England won: 112

Drawn: 97

No result: 0 Ashes 2025-26: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Ashes 2025-26 begin? The Ashes 2025-26 will kick off on Friday, November 21, in Perth. What are the venues for the Ashes 2025-26 matches? The Ashes 2025-26 matches will be played in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

What time will the toss take place for the Ashes 2025-26 matches? The toss for the first Ashes 2025-26 match will take place at 7:30 AM IST; for the second, at 9 AM IST; and for the last three matches, at 5 AM IST. What time will the Ashes 2025-26 matches begin? The first Ashes 2025-26 match will start at 8 AM IST, the second from 9:30 AM IST, while the last three matches will start at 5:30 AM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Ashes 2025-26 matches in India? The live telecast of the Ashes 2025-26 will be available on Star Sports Network for Indian fans.