WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full list of retained players by all five franchises

India’s World Cup-winning icons — Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma — headline the list of retained players as all five WPL franchises confirmed their squads ahead of the 2026 mega auction. The retention window brought both stability and surprises, with some big names staying and others released into the auction pool. Notably, Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr will go under the hammer, while Deepti Sharma, the 2025 World Cup Player of the Tournament, was also released after captaining the Warriorz in Healy’s absence.

Under the updated WPL retention rules, each franchise can hold on to a maximum of three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and up to two uncapped Indian players. If a team chooses to retain five players, at least one of them must be an uncapped Indian. According to official retention list, defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have retained the maximum five players permitted by the league, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru held on to four. Gujarat Giants opted for two, and UP Warriorz retained just one player. The 2026 WPL Mega Auction will take place in Delhi on November 27, with all franchises starting with a purse of ₹15 crore.

For the first time, the Women’s Premier League will also introduce a Right-to-Match (RTM) option at the auction, allowing franchises to buy back a player who was part of their 2025 squad. ALSO READ: Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, match timings (IST), live streaming Full list of retained players ahead of WPL 2026 mega auction by all five teams Delhi Capitals Annabel Sutherland (Rs 2.2 crore) Annabel Sutherland has played 22 matches in the WPL, scoring 482 runs at an average of 27.8 with notable consistency. Her seam bowling has yielded 22 wickets at an economy rate of 7.1, making her a crucial all-rounder for Delhi. She manages to balance both batting and bowling duties effectively, contributing significantly in the middle overs.

Marizanne Kapp (Rs 2.2 crore) Marizanne Kapp, a seasoned campaigner, has featured in 21 games, where she amassed 423 runs at an average of 25.0 and picked up 18 wickets. Her economy rate of 6.6 stands out for precision bowling. Kapp’s ability to break partnerships at key moments and steady the innings with the bat adds experience to the Capitals. Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore) Jemimah Rodrigues is a consistent top-order batter, having played 27 matches and scored 730 runs at a strike rate above 120. Her role as the mainstay of Delhi’s batting has been evident through several innings where she builds partnerships and anchors the innings.

Shafali Verma (Rs 2.2 crore) Shafali Verma has appeared in 24 games and scored 615 runs, including 73 boundaries and 19 sixes. Her aggressive opening batting style gives Delhi strong starts in the powerplay, often unsettling the opposition with her brisk scoring rate. Niki Prasad (Rs 50 lakh) DC released players Meg Lanning*

Sneha Deepthi

Alice Capsey*

Arundhati Reddy

Jess Jonassen*

Minnu Mani

N Charani

Shikha Pandey

Nandini Kashyap

Sarah Bryce*

Taniyaa Bhatia

Radha Yadav

Niki Prasad has played 10 matches and impressed with 205 runs. Despite being uncapped, she has demonstrated maturity and composure, finishing games unbeaten in tight chases during her initial WPL outings.

Mumbai Indians Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 2.5 crore) Harmanpreet Kaur has played 29 WPL matches, scoring 689 runs at an average of 33.2. She also took 12 wickets, playing a vital all-round role and leading Mumbai to the 2025 championship with a mix of aggressive batting and useful medium-pace bowling. Nat Sciver-Brunt (Rs 3.5 crore) Nat Sciver-Brunt participated in 25 matches, scoring 632 runs at an impressive strike rate of 130 and taking 20 wickets. Her ability to influence matches with both bat and ball makes her a pivotal player for Mumbai Indians. Amanjot Kaur (Rs 1 crore) Amanjot Kaur has played 18 matches, contributing 276 runs and nine wickets. She is an emerging all-rounder adding depth in the middle order and providing useful overs with the ball.

G Kamalini (rs 50 lakh) Kamalini, an uncapped player, played 12 matches and scored 150 runs. She added stability in the field and has been a dependable lower-order batter, helping to finish innings strongly. Hayley Matthews (rs 1.75 crore) Money spent: Rs 9.25 crore; Purse remaining: Rs 5.75 crore; No RTM option available MI released players Amandeep Kaur

Amelia Kerr*

Chloe Tryon

Jintimani Kalita

Sathyamoorty Keerthana

Parunika Sisodia

Sajeevan Sajana

Yastika Bhatia

Saika Ishaque

Shabnim Ismail*

Nadine de Klerk*

Sanskriti Gupta

Akshita Maheshwari

Matthews has featured in 20 matches, scoring 385 runs and taking 15 wickets. She regularly opens with both bat and ball, delivering crucial performances, including a standout 3/21 in the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Smriti Mandhana (Rs 3.5 crore) Smriti Mandhana has played 30 matches, scoring 725 runs with a strike rate of around 120. She consistently provides solid starts and match-defining innings, being a cornerstone of RCB’s top order. Ellyse Perry Ellyse Perry appeared in 22 matches, making 410 runs and taking 25 wickets. Her all-round skills provide crucial balance to the team, especially with her knack for scoring runs under pressure and controlling games with the ball. Richa Ghosh Richa Ghosh has played 20 matches, scoring 210 runs with a high strike rate and contributing as a reliable wicketkeeper. Her aggressive batting and sound glovework bolster RCB’s finishing strength.

Shreyanka Patil Shreyanka Patil has played 18 matches, taking 19 wickets and adding 89 useful runs. She has emerged as a dependable spin bowler with the ability to control the middle overs. Gujarat Giants Ashleigh Gardner Gardner has played 23 matches, scoring 334 runs and taking 25 wickets. Renowned for her powerful hitting and steady bowling, she remains a vital figure in Gujarat’s all-round strategy. Beth Mooney Mooney has scored 470 runs in 19 matches. Frequently opening for the Giants, she provides strong starts and has remained unbeaten in three successful chases. UP Warriorz Shweta Sehrawat Shweta Sehrawat is one of the promising talents with 10 matches and 210 runs. At an early stage in her WPL career, Sehrawat’s steady performances indicate potential for a breakout in upcoming seasons.=

WPL 2026 retention rules explained The WPL’s retention policy allows teams to retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players. If a team chooses to retain five players, at least one must be an uncapped Indian. The 2026 season also introduces the Right-to-Match (RTM) option for the first time, allowing franchises to reclaim a player from their 2025 squad during the auction by matching the highest bid. This new rule adds a strategic edge to the auction dynamics, especially for teams aiming to bring back star performers without blocking a retention slot.