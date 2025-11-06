Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

With the series now on the line, South Africa will aim to level things in Cape Town, while Pakistan will look to wrap up the series with another strong performance.

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI
PAK vs SA 2nd ODI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa will take on Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at Newlands, Cape Town, on Thursday, December 19. The hosts will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat in the opening game at Boland Park, Paarl.
 
Batting first in the series opener, South Africa posted 239 runs, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen’s impressive 86. However, Pakistan’s Salman Agha turned the game with a brilliant four-wicket haul. In response, Pakistan chased down the target with composure, powered by a stunning century from Saim Ayub, who scored 109 off 119 balls to seal a three-wicket win.
 
With the series now on the line, South Africa will aim to level things in Cape Town, while Pakistan will look to wrap up the series with another strong performance.  Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI probable playing 11
 
Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Sufyan Muqeem, Naseem Shah
 
South Africa Playing 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka 
 
Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head stats
 
Total matches played: 84
PAK won: 31
SA won: 54
No result: 1
Abandoned: 0
 
Squad of both teams:
 
Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Faheem Ashraf
 
South Africa squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter
 
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI live match time, PAK vs SA 2nd ODI free live telecast and streaming
 
When will Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?
The second match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Thursday (November 6).
 
What is the venue of PAK vs SA 2nd ODI?
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad will host Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd One Day International on Thursday.
 
What is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI live toss time?
The PAK vs SA 2nd ODI live toss will take place at 3 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?
The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI live match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?
There will be no live telecast of the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, match timings (IST), live streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

India A vs South Africa A ODIs: Full schedule, match timings, streaming

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

India vs Australia 4th T20: Queensland pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story