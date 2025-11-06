Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA Tests: Full schedule, squad, match timings (IST), live streaming

IND vs SA Tests: Full schedule, squad, match timings (IST), live streaming

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa Test series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

IND vs SA Test series
IND vs SA Test series
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
India is set to host South Africa for a two-match Test series starting November 14, 2025, as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. India has selected a strong squad led by Shubman Gill, including experienced players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj, alongside young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returns as vice-captain, providing further strength.
 
South Africa, the reigning ICC World Test Champions, come into the series in solid form but have struggled with consistency in overseas Tests — something the Indian side will look to exploit. Notably, both teams will also have the chance to improve their standings in the WTC points table by winning their series. 

IND vs SA Tests: Venue

  • Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

IND vs SA Tests: Full schedule

Date Match Venue Teams  Time (IST)
Fri, Nov 14 2025 1st Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata India vs South Africa 9:30 AM
Sat, Nov 22 2025 2nd Test Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati India vs South Africa 9:00 AM

IND vs SA Tests: Head to head

  • Total matches: 44
  • India won: 16
  • South Africa won: 18
  • Drawn: 10
  • No result: 0

IND vs SA Tests: Full squad

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep 
South Africa squad: Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Dewald Brevis, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer

IND vs SA Tests: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs South Africa Test series begin? 
The India vs South Africa Test series will begin on Thursday, November 14. 
What will be the venues for the India vs South Africa Test series? 
Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the two Test matches between India and South Africa. 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs South Africa Test series? 
The toss for all matches of the India vs South Africa Test series will take place at 9:00 AM IST. 
What time will the first ball of the India vs South Africa Test series be bowled? 
The first ball for all matches of the India vs South Africa Test series will be bowled at 9:30 AM IST. 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa Test series? 
The live telecast of the India vs South Africa Test series will not be available. 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa Test series in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs South Africa Test series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

Topics: Cricket News, India vs South Africa, India cricket team, South Africa cricket team, Test Cricket, ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

