WPL 2026 auction to be held in Delhi during November 26-27 window: Report

WPL 2026 auction to be held in Delhi during November 26-27 window: Report

Although billed as a "mega auction," the WPL event is not expected to run long due to the league's smaller structure

WPL 2025

WPL 2026 auction

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction is set to take place in New Delhi, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finalising the national capital as the likely venue. While an official confirmation is awaited, franchise officials have reportedly been informed about the plan. According to a media report from Cricbuzz, the auction is expected to be conducted within the November 26–27 window, marking the next big step in preparations for the third WPL season. Initially, the BCCI had considered a broader window between November 26 and 29 but has now narrowed it down to a two-day span, though the event itself may be completed in a single day. 
 

Compact event despite “mega auction” tag

Although billed as a “mega auction,” the WPL event is not expected to run long due to the league’s smaller structure. With only five teams participating and a maximum squad size of 18, the process is expected to be wrapped up efficiently. Even if around 90 players were to go under the hammer, officials believe the proceedings will be completed within a day.
 
The final list of players available for bidding will depend on the retention choices made by each franchise. Teams have been instructed to submit their list of retained players by November 5, which will determine the number of available slots and purse balances heading into the auction.

Retention rules and salary cap explained

Each franchise will be allowed to retain up to five players. However, every retention comes with a cost that affects the team’s overall auction purse. The guideline retention values are set at ₹3.5 crore for the first player, ₹2.5 crore for the second, ₹1.75 crore for the third, ₹1 crore for the fourth, and ₹50 lakh for the fifth. Since each team has a total purse of ₹15 crore, retaining five players would reduce the available amount to ₹5.75 crore.

A recent BCCI note clarified that these retention figures are for salary cap calculations only, and actual player payments may differ. The note explained that while the amount paid to an individual player can vary, “the total based on the number of retentions will be used for salary cap computation.”

Cap on uncapped and overseas retentions

Franchises will be able to retain a maximum of two uncapped players at a guideline price of ₹50 lakh each. Apart from that, teams can keep up to three capped Indian players and no more than two overseas cricketers in their retention lists. This balance is aimed at maintaining competitive parity and ensuring fresh talent gets opportunities at the auction.

Right to Match options linked to retentions

The BCCI has approved five Right to Match (RTM) options per team, but their availability depends on how many players a side retains. For every retained player, one RTM card is deducted. This means a team retaining all five players won’t have any RTMs to use during the auction, while a team entering the auction with no retentions can exercise up to five RTMs.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

