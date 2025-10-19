Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATE 1st ODI: Rain stops play; Kohli, Rohit, Gill out
India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE UPDATES: India will be aiming to secure their second-ever Down Under bilateral series win vs Australia under the leadership of new skipper Shubman Gill

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Australia 1st ODI live scorecard

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
9:51 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Covers coming off

The rain has subsided in Perth and the sun is out again. Covers are being removed.

9:46 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain in Perth

The inevitable has arrived as Perth is witnessing sudden but heavy rain. Covers are in place and match is on halt.

9:44 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill departs on 10

Over summary: W 0 0 0 0 0; India 25/3 after 9 overs; Shreyas Iyer 2 (9), Axar Patel 0 (6)
 
Nathan Ellis comes into the attack for Australia.

Rain arrives in Perth
 
Ball 5- Axar with another defense. No run
 
Ball 4- Axar dabs the ball to mid on for no run
 
Ball 3- Ellis goes straight and Axar just blocks it
 
Ball 2- Play and a miss for Axar. No run
 
Ball 1- WICKET. Ellis goes down the leg and Gill edged it to the keeper. Soft dismissal
 

9:38 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over summary: 0 1 0 0 0 0; India 25/2 after 8 overs; Shreyas Iyer 2 (9), Shubman Gill 10 (17)
 
Hazlewood  continues the attack for Australia.

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Iyer plays the ball back to the bowler for no run
 
Ball 4- Josh now goes short and Iyer leaves it for the keeper
 
Ball 3- Josh goes full and Iyer just defends it
 
Ball 2- Gill takes a single to extra cover
 
Ball 1- Gill drives the ball straght ti man on mid off for no run
 

9:34 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kohli departs

Over summary: W 0 0 0 WD 0 2; India 24/2 after 7 overs; Shreyas Iyer 2 (5), Shubman Gill 9 (15)
 
Starc continues the attack for Australia.

Ball 6- Iyer is off the mark with two runs
 
Ball 5- Iyers defends the ball to backward point for no run

Ball 5- WIDE
 
Ball 4- Iyer ducks on the short ball. No run
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- WICKET. Virat's return is also spoil as he departs on duck. 
 

9:28 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over summary: WD 0 0 WD 0 0 WD 4 0; India 21/1 after 6 overs; Virat Kohli 0 (7), Shubman Gill 9 (15)
 
Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia.

Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Gill breaks the shackles and drives the ball to covers for a boundary

Ball 5- WIDE
 
Ball 4- Back of the length ball from Josh and Gill fails to find a gap. No run

Ball 3- Gill blocks the ball to the point for no run
 
Ball 3- WIDE
 
Ball 2- Gill leaves the ball for the keeper for no run.

Ball 1- Gill with a soild defence. No run
 
Ball 1- WIDE
 

9:23 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India 14/1 after 5 overs; Virat Kohli 0 (7), Shubman Gill 5 (9)
 
Starc continues the attack for Australia.

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Starc goes short and Kohli moves away from the ball
 
Ball 2- Kohli dabs the ball to mid on for no run
 
Ball 1- Kohli plays the ball to backward point for no run
 

9:19 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit departs

Over summary: 0 0 0 W 1LB 0; India 14/1 after 4 overs; Virat Kohli 0 (1), Shubman Gill 5 (9)
 
Josh Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia.

Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Virat gets hit on the pads for 1 leg byes.
 
Ball 4- WICKET. Josh keeps the ball outside off and Rohit edged the ball straight to Renshaw in the slips. India lose thier first.
 
Ball 3- Play and a miss again from Rohit. Josh is building pressure
 
Ball 2- Rohit goes for a pull but misses completely. No run
 
Ball 1- Another outside off ball from Josh and this time Rohit refuse to disturb it. No run
 

9:13 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 0 2 4 0 1; India 13/0 after 3 overs; Rohit Sharma 8 (10), Shubman Gill 5 (8)
 
Mitchell Starc continues the attack for Australia.

Ball 6- Rohit pulls the ball to fine leg for a single
 
Ball 5- Rohit with a solid defence. No run
 
Ball 4- Starc goes full and Rohit drives it to long off for four runs
 
Ball 3- Rohit goes aireal square of the wicket for two runs.
 
Ball 2- In-swing from Starc and Rohit is hit on the pads. No damage though.
 
Ball 1- Rohit defends the ball with soft hands. No run
 

9:09 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 0 0 4 0 0; India 6/0 after 2 overs; Rohit Sharma 1 (4), Shubman Gill 5 (8)
 
Josh Hazlewood comes in the attack for Australia.

Ball 6- Gill leaves the ball again. No run to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Gill dabs the ball to short mid on for no run
 
Ball 4- Gill with a beautiful straight drive collects four runs to long off.
 
Ball 3- Josh is keeping the outiside off line and Gill is no hurry for a rash shot.
 
Ball 2- Gill plays the ball to point for no run.
 
Ball 1- Fifth stump line from Josh to start. Gill lets it go to the keeper. 
 

9:05 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over summary: 1 0 1 0 0 0; India 2/0 after 1 over; Rohit Sharma 1 (4), Shubman Gill 1 (2)
 
Mitchell Starc opens the attack for Australia.
 
Ball 6- Play and a miss for Rohit. First over concludes
 
Ball 5- Back-to-backs dots from Starc.
 
Ball 4- Rohit plays the ball straight to man on point for no run.
 
Ball 3- Gill dabs the ball to mid-off for a single to get off the mark. 
 
Ball 2- Starc goes outside off and Gill leaves it for the keeper. 
 
Ball 1- Rohit is off the mark straight away. Played the ball to the on side with soft hands for a single. 

8:54 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

The first ODI match between India and Australia in Perth is now underway as the teams march out for the national anthems. 

8:49 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Clouds back in Perth

After a brief period of clear sunlight the Perth Stadium is once again covered by dark clouds. However, still no rain in sight. 

8:40 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia's playing 11 for the match

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

8:38 AM

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's playing 11 for the match

India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

