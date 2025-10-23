India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: AUS bowling first; India field unchanged eleven

India faces a crucial challenge in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval today. Aussie skipper Mitch marsh has won the toss and elected to bowl first. After suffering a rain-affected loss in the opening match at Perth, where Australia comfortably chased down a revised target, India finds themselves 0-1 down and in a must-win situation to stay alive in the series.

Adelaide, known for its true bounce and batting-friendly conditions, presents an opportunity for India to get back on track. Rohit Sharma, who struggled with just 8 runs in the first ODI, will be looking to provide a solid start and set up a big total for India. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, coming off a rare duck in the previous game, will be eager to redeem himself with a trademark knock and anchor the innings.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming KL Rahul’s consistency with the bat has been a bright spot for India, and his form will be crucial. However, to level the series, India will need a strong all-round performance against a confident Australian team, led by the in-form Mitchell Marsh. It’s a high-stakes encounter, and every moment will count as both teams battle for supremacy.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI probable Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 2nd ODI live telecast: The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI live streaming: Live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.