India vs Australia live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup SF 2 live telecast

Australia skipper has won the toss and elected to bat first today Both skippers after the toss: Alyssa Healy: We gonna have bat. Great conditions here and opportunity for us to put runs on the board. I am grateful for the opportunity to get that 10-day break for the rehab. It is a semi final and it's basically whoever plays better will get the result. Just one other change. Sophie Molineux comes in for Wareham. Harmanpreet Kaur: We were looking to bat first, if we get early breakthrough that would be great for us. We know this pitch, we had so many camps here and also played our last 2 games here. Whenever we play Australia, we talk about going with a fearless mindset. Unfortunately, Pratika is not there because of her injury. Shafali comes in for her. Richa and Kranti are back for Uma and Harleen.
|ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Australia-W broadcast details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcaster(s)
|Digital Platform(s)
|India
|Star Sports (via JioStar distribution)
|JioHotstar
|Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan
|JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1)
|www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go
|Australia
|Prime Video
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky TV
|Sky Go
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV app
|Caribbean, S. America
|ESPN
|Disney+
|Bangladesh
|TSM (T-Sports, Toffee)
|Toffee
|Pakistan
|PTV, TEN Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Middle East & N. Africa
|Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV)
|Starzplay
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport app
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Digicel Play
|Singapore
|StarHub
|StarHub TV+
|Malaysia, Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Afghanistan, Others
|ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.)
|ICC.tv
