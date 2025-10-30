India vs Australia live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup SF 2 live telecast

The stage is set for the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, as Australia Women (AUS-W) face India Women (IND-W) today at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. A Reserve Day has been set for Friday in case weather disrupts play, ensuring a decisive result for a place in the final.

Australia skipper has won the toss and elected to bat first today Both skippers after the toss: Alyssa Healy: We gonna have bat. Great conditions here and opportunity for us to put runs on the board. I am grateful for the opportunity to get that 10-day break for the rehab. It is a semi final and it's basically whoever plays better will get the result. Just one other change. Sophie Molineux comes in for Wareham. Harmanpreet Kaur: We were looking to bat first, if we get early breakthrough that would be great for us. We know this pitch, we had so many camps here and also played our last 2 games here. Whenever we play Australia, we talk about going with a fearless mindset. Unfortunately, Pratika is not there because of her injury. Shafali comes in for her. Richa and Kranti are back for Uma and Harleen.

Check IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES WOmen;s ODI WC 2025 SF 2 and full scorecard here Australia, having topped the points table, come into the clash with a slight concern over skipper Alyssa Healy’s fitness. Healy, recovering from a recent injury, showed encouraging signs during Tuesday’s training session and is expected to feature if fully fit. Her presence will be crucial as Australia aims to maintain their momentum and field their preferred playing combination in this high-stakes encounter.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's WC 2025 SF 2: India vs Australia playing 11, live streaming India, the fourth and final team to qualify for the semi-finals, have made a key change with Shafali Verma replacing opener Pratika Rawal, who is ruled out due to an ankle injury. Shafali will partner vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order, giving India a solid opening pair. While the batting lineup appears settled, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur faces the tactical challenge of selecting the ideal bowling combination to counter Australia’s strong batting lineup. Thursday’s clash promises intensity, skill, and high drama as both sides battle for a spot in the final.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Australia-W broadcast details Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s) India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Australia Prime Video Prime Video New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+ Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+ Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

