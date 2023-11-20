IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

Only three players that were part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad find a place in squad. The remaining 12 players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among others, were rested for the five-match series.
Roht Sharma and Virat Kohli have not played any T20 International this year and it remains to be seen whether they will play in the series against South Africa, which starts on December 10. The next edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be played in West Indies and USA in June 2024.
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Australia squad vs India for 5-match T20 series
Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis , Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
India vs Australia T20s full schedule, match date
|Australia’s tour of India, 2023 – T20I series
|S.No.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|23rd November
|1st T20I
|Visakhapatnam
|2
|26th November
|2nd T20I
|Thiruvananthapuram
|3
|28th November
|3rd T20I
|Guwahati
|4
|1st December
|4th T20I
|Raipur
|5
|3rd December
|5th T20I
|Bengaluru