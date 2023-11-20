Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru and he will take over the role of vice-captain from Gaikwad.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

On Monday, Suryakumar Yadav was named India captain for the upcoming five-match T20 International series against Australia, which begins from November 23 at Visakhapatnam.

Only three players that were part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad find a place in squad. The remaining 12 players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among others, were rested for the five-match series.

Check news related to India vs Australia cricket match here

Roht Sharma and Virat Kohli have not played any T20 International this year and it remains to be seen whether they will play in the series against South Africa, which starts on December 10. The next edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be played in West Indies and USA in June 2024.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as vice-captain for the series against the newly-crowned ODI champions, as the hosts only picked three players from the recent World Cup squad Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar himself.
 
However, Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru and he will take over the role of vice-captain from Gaikwad.
 

India squad vs Australia for 5-match T20 series

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad vs India for 5-match T20 series

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis , Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, match date
Australia’s tour of India, 2023 – T20I series
S.No. Date Match Venue
1 23rd November 1st T20I Visakhapatnam
2 26th November 2nd T20I Thiruvananthapuram
3 28th November 3rd T20I Guwahati
4 1st December 4th T20I Raipur
5 3rd December 5th T20I Bengaluru


Also Read

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

ICC Cricket World Cup: India's dream run ends as Australia hit a six

IND-AUS Final: Australia continue World Cup dominance, crush India's dream

ICC Cricket World Cup: Ahmedabad airport sees surge in chartered flights

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Virat KohliRohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaSuryakumar YadavIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamShreyas IyerBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story