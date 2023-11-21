Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia five-match T20 series to begin on November 23 in Vizag.

Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
With the T20 World Cup just six months away, India and Australia will lock horns in a five-match series starting November 23. The first match of the India vs Australia T20 series will be held at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, while the five-match series will conclude at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

The majority of Indian players who were part of India's ODI World Cup campaign have been rested for the IND vs AUS T20 series. World Number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India, while Mathew Wade got the chance to captain Australia during the five-match series. 

India vs Australia T20s venues

*Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
*Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
*Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
*Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

India vs Australia T20s full schedule and match timings

Match Date Match timing Venue
1st T20 23-Nov 7:00 PM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
2nd T20 26-Nov 7:00 PM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
3rd T20 28-Nov 7:00 PM Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
4th T20 1-Dec 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
5th T20 3-Dec 7:00 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India vs Australia T20s tickets

Fans can get tickets for India vs Australia online from the BookMyShow website and application.

India vs Australia head-to-head T20s

India and Australia have played 26 T20 International matches against each other. Out of the 26 matches, India emerged victorious on 15 occasions, while one game ended without a result.

Total matches played: 26
India won: 15
Australia won: 10
No result: 1

India vs Australia squads

India squad vs Australia T20s: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad vs India T20s: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

When India vs Australia T20 series will begin?

IND vs AUS T20 International series will begin on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

At what time will matches start during the IND vs AUS T20 series?

The India vs Australia T20 games will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast India vs Australia T20 series 2023?


Jio has the broadcasting rights for the India vs Australia T20 series. Sports 18 to live telecast IND vs AUS T20 games.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia matches in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia matches in India on Jio Cinemas application or website.

