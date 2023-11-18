India vs Australia T20s: Surya to lead; Injured Hardik still not recovered

Just four days after the conclusion of the India vs Australia final in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Team India begin their quest for the 2024 T20 World Cup with a five-match T20 International series against the same opposition.

However, without the services of the regular captain and other senior players who were part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

According to an Indian Express report, the World's number one batter in T20, Suryakumar Yadav, is likely to lead India's second-string team, given Hardik Pandya might need two months of rehabilitation from the injury he picked during India vs Bangladesh team in the World Cup 2023.

With Rohit Sharma's men going through a gruelling World Cup campaign, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Shami, among others, need a well-deserved break.





ALSO READ: India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale But the likes of Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishan are likely to be part of the India vs Australia T20 series, starting November 23 in Vishakhapatnam.

It is understood that most players who won the Gold medal in the 2023 Asian Games will get a chance against Australia.

India's senior selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is likely to announce the squad after the conclusion of IND vs AUS final on November 19.

Australia have already announced their squad for T20 series, with Mathew Wade named as team captain.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis , Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.