Home / Cricket / News / India vs England 2nd Test: Shubman Gill hurts finger in Visakhapatnam

India vs England 2nd Test: Shubman Gill hurts finger in Visakhapatnam

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding in the final session on Saturday.

Shubman Gill. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian batter Shubman Gill won't take the field on Monday after hurting his right index finger on the second day of the second Test against England here.

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding in the final session on Saturday.

Check India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live cricket score and match updates

Check India vs England 2nd Test full scorecard here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," Indian team management said in a statement.

A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings.

In his absence, Sarfaraz Khan is on the field on day 4.

England were 67 for one while chasing a target of 399 at the end of day 3.

Also Read

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: Stokes runout; England 7 wkts down

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

India vs England 2nd Test Playing 11: Rajat Patidar makes debut for India

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Jaiswal 179* guides India to 336/6

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

Asia Cup 2023: PAK-SL board locked in financial dispute over extra expenses

2nd Test: India close in on win after taking 5 wickets in morning session

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: Stokes runout; England 7 wkts down

IND vs ENG: Love watching Jasprit Bumrah and Shami bowl - Steve Harmison

PCB, players on confrontation path over NOC for foreign leagues issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket team

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story