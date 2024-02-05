IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need 332 more runs to win

On Day 4 of India vs England 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma's men will look to level the series by taking the remaining nine wickets in the visitors' second innings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. England, meanwhile, needs 332 more runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and also make a statement about their renewed Bazball approach, which would certainly change the way Test cricket is perceived. If England manages to win the 2nd Test, then it would be highest successful run chase in Test history in India. Conversely, India needs its world's best spinners to step up and stop the Bazball approach. Ashwin is the only wicket-taker for India after 14 overs in England's second innings in Vizag. England will resume from 67-1 with Zak Crawley and night watchman Rehan Ahmed at the crease on Day 4. India vs England 2nd Test scorecards India second innings India 1st Inning 396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Bairstow b J Anderson 209 290 19 7 72.07 Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91 Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76 Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44 Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94 Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91 Ravichandran Ashwin c BT Foakes b J Anderson 20 37 4 0 54.05 Kuldeep Yadav Not out 8 42 0 0 19.05 Jasprit Bumrah c J Root b R Ahmed 6 9 1 0 66.67 Mukesh Kumar c J Root b S Bashir 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO James Anderson 25 4 47 3 1 1.88 Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07 Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11 Shoaib Bashir 38 1 138 3 0 3.63 Rehan Ahmed 17 2 65 3 0 3.82 India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live Telecast Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary. India vs England 2nd test Day 4 Live streaming Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 4 proceedings in multiple languages. Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live cricket score and match updates here