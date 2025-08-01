Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2: Gus Atkinson hunts down Indian batters at Oval

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2: Gus Atkinson hunts down Indian batters at Oval

Gus Atkinson's bowling figure of 5 for 33 is the second-best bowling effort by any English pacer against India at the Oval in Tests

ENG vs IND 5th Test day 2 highlights
ENG vs IND 5th Test day 2 highlights
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
The hosts, England, continued their stunning outing with the ball in the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as they finished India’s first innings early on Day 2 by taking the remaining four wickets of the visitors while conceding just 20 runs, effectively bundling India out for just 224. After that, English openers subjected Indian pacers to extreme punishment with aggressive shots all around the ground, handing the hosts their natural Bazball-style start to the innings.

All-round England takes control in morning session

India started their day with the overnight score of 204 for 6. India looked in great form at the start before India’s late collapse custom was put on display again after Karun Nair (57) and Washington Sundar (26) lost their wickets in back-to-back overs to Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson, as India went from 218 for 6 to 220 for 8. Md Siraj (0) also lost his wicket to Atkinson before Prasidh Krishna (0) lost his wicket two balls later in the same over to bundle India out for just 224 and complete his fourth Test fifer. Atkinson's bowling figure of 5 for 33 is the second-best bowling effort by any English pacer against India at the Oval in Tests.
 
In reply, the English opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got England off to a great start in response to India’s below-par total. The duo added 92 runs in just 12.5 overs before Akash Deep got Ben Duckett (43) caught behind to hand India their first wicket of the innings.
 
Meanwhile, Zak Crawley (52 not out) completed his fifty and added another 17 runs with skipper Ollie Pope (12 not out) for the second wicket as the session came to a close with England 105 for 1, trailing by 115 runs in the first innings.
 
England 1st innings scorecard at lunch Day 2: 
England 1st Inning
109-1 (16 ov) CRR:6.81
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley Not out 52 43 12 0 120.93
Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 43 38 5 2 113.16
Ollie Pope (C) Not out 12 16 2 0 75
Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 109 (1 wkts, 16 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 31 0 0 7.75
Akash Deep 7 0 46 1 0 6.57
Prasidh Krishna 5 0 31 0 1 6.2
 
India 1st innings scorecard: 
India 1st Inning
224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b G Atkinson 2 9 0 0 22.22
KL Rahul b C Woakes 14 40 1 0 35
Sai Sudharsan c JL Smith b JC Tongue 38 108 6 0 35.19
Shubman Gill (C) runout (G Atkinson) 21 35 4 0 60
Karun Nair lbw b JC Tongue 57 109 8 0 52.29
Ravindra Jadeja c JL Smith b JC Tongue 9 13 1 0 69.23
Dhruv Jurel (WK) c H Brook b G Atkinson 19 40 2 0 47.5
Washington Sundar c J Overton b G Atkinson 26 55 3 0 47.27
Akash Deep Not out 0 7 0 0 0
Mohammed Siraj b G Atkinson 0 4 0 0 0
Prasidh Krishna c JL Smith b G Atkinson 0 2 0 0 0
Extras 38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0)
Total 224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Chris Woakes 14 1 46 1 0 3.29
Gus Atkinson 21.4 8 33 5 4 1.52
Josh Tongue 16 4 57 3 0 3.56
Jamie Overton 16 0 66 0 0 4.13
Jacob Bethell 2 1 4 0 0 2 
 

Topics: Cricket News India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

