ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2: Gus Atkinson hunts down Indian batters at Oval

In reply, the English opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got England off to a great start in response to India’s below-par total. The duo added 92 runs in just 12.5 overs before Akash Deep got Ben Duckett (43) caught behind to hand India their first wicket of the innings.

Meanwhile, Zak Crawley (52 not out) completed his fifty and added another 17 runs with skipper Ollie Pope (12 not out) for the second wicket as the session came to a close with England 105 for 1, trailing by 115 runs in the first innings.

England 1st innings scorecard at lunch Day 2: