ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2: Gus Atkinson hunts down Indian batters at Oval

All-round England takes control in morning session
|England 1st Inning
|109-1 (16 ov) CRR:6.81
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|Not out
|52
|43
|12
|0
|120.93
|Ben Duckett
|c D Jurel b A Deep
|43
|38
|5
|2
|113.16
|Ollie Pope (C)
|Not out
|12
|16
|2
|0
|75
|Extras
|2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|109 (1 wkts, 16 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|0
|31
|0
|0
|7.75
|Akash Deep
|7
|0
|46
|1
|0
|6.57
|Prasidh Krishna
|5
|0
|31
|0
|1
|6.2
|India 1st Inning
|224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|lbw b G Atkinson
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|KL Rahul
|b C Woakes
|14
|40
|1
|0
|35
|Sai Sudharsan
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|38
|108
|6
|0
|35.19
|Shubman Gill (C)
|runout (G Atkinson)
|21
|35
|4
|0
|60
|Karun Nair
|lbw b JC Tongue
|57
|109
|8
|0
|52.29
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c H Brook b G Atkinson
|19
|40
|2
|0
|47.5
|Washington Sundar
|c J Overton b G Atkinson
|26
|55
|3
|0
|47.27
|Akash Deep
|Not out
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|b G Atkinson
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|c JL Smith b G Atkinson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|14
|1
|46
|1
|0
|3.29
|Gus Atkinson
|21.4
|8
|33
|5
|4
|1.52
|Josh Tongue
|16
|4
|57
|3
|0
|3.56
|Jamie Overton
|16
|0
|66
|0
|0
|4.13
|Jacob Bethell
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
