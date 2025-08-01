West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

As West Indies and Pakistan gear up for the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) of their 2025 series in Florida, both teams are looking to bounce back after stinging series losses in their most recent T20 outings.

The West Indies enter this contest on the back of a demoralising 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Australia. Despite moments of brilliance with the bat, the Caribbean side struggled to contain the Australian middle order across all five games, ultimately falling short regardless of venue or conditions. This sweep has turned the spotlight sharply on the Windies’ bowling attack and depth, setting the stage for a determined response on home soil.

ALSO READ: West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is full schedule, live time, streaming, telecast Pakistan, meanwhile, are also looking to regroup following a 2-1 T20I series defeat away to Bangladesh just last week. Pakistan’s batting line-up faltered twice against Bangladesh’s disciplined attack—losing the first match by seven wickets after failing to post a competitive total, and then narrowly missing a chase of 134 in the second encounter, succumbing by eight runs. They did salvage pride with a comprehensive 74-run win in the final game, thanks to a dominant all-round performance, but the series loss highlighted some lingering inconsistencies in Pakistan’s top and middle orders.

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11: West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahabzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed With both sides coming off fresh T20I series defeats, the Florida opener is more than just a series curtain-raiser—it is a real test of character and adaptability. Fans can expect two highly motivated teams eager to put recent disappointments behind them and set a positive tone for the remainder of the campaign.

West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is Total matches played: 21

West Indies won: 3

Pakistan won: 15

No result: 3 West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I full squad West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20 live telecast and streaming details When does the WI vs PAK 1st T20I match take place? The first T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Friday, August 1, 2025. What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 1st T20I match? The match will be held at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 1st T20I take place? The toss for the WI vs PAK 1st T20I match will take place at 5 AM IST.