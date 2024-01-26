Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Root gets Jaiswal early in the day
LiveNew Update

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Root gets Jaiswal early in the day

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 live score updates: India will resume from the overnight score of 119-1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (76 off 70 balls) and Shubman Gill (14 off 43 balls) at the crease

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

On Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test match, the hosts will take a huge lead as young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal would look complete his first century. The Day 2 proceedings of the Test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will begin at 9:30 AM IST. India was 119-1 after bundling out England for 246 runs, which was looking a daunting one on Day 1. But Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, sending the English spinners around the park.
India will resume from the overnight score of 119-1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (76 off 70 balls) and Shubman Gill (14 off 43 balls) at the crease. The major obstacle for Jaiswal would be to find the tempo like yesterday while Gill was blocking most of the deliveries, and the Punjab batter needed to dominate English spinners with some aggressive approach.
Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will be hoping from his spinners to bowl good line and length in order to unsettle India batters. England 1st innings scorecard
England 1st Inning 246-10 (64.3 ov) CRR:3.81
Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c M Siraj b R Ashwin 20 40 3 0 50
Ben Duckett lbw b R Ashwin 35 39 7 0 89.74
Ollie Pope c R Sharma b R Jadeja 1 11 0 0 9.09
Joe Root c J Bumrah b R Jadeja 29 60 1 0 48.33
Jonny Bairstow b AR Patel 37 58 5 0 63.79
Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 70 88 6 3 79.55
Ben Foakes (WK) c KS Bharat b AR Patel 4 24 0 0 16.67
Rehan Ahmed c KS Bharat b J Bumrah 13 18 1 0 72.22
Tom Hartley b R Jadeja 23 24 2 1 95.83
Mark Wood b R Ashwin 11 24 2 0 45.83
Jack Leach Not out 0 3 0 0 0
Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
Total 246 (10 wkts, 64.3 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 1 28 2 0 3.29
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 28 0 1 7
Ravindra Jadeja 18 4 88 3 1 4.89
Ravichandran Ashwin 21 1 68 3 0 3.24
Axar Patel 13 1 33 2 0 2.54
India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 1st test Day 2 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.

Key Events

9:40 AM

India vs England Live Score: KL Rahul off the mark

9:38 AM

India vs England Live Score: Root on the money

9:34 AM

Jaiswal departs

9:27 AM

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Pitch report

9:25 AM

How England will use Tom Hartley today

9:19 AM

Jaiswal's aggressive approach was out of syllabus for England

9:15 AM

Yashasvi Jaiswal stats since his debut

8:54 AM

Axar Patel relives Bairstow's wicket

8:47 AM

We enjoyed the way Yashasvi was batting: Axar Patel

8:33 AM

How India could be at driver's seat, reveals Ashwin

8:23 AM

Jaiswal has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water: Ashwin

8:02 AM

Here's what happened on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad

7:58 AM

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 live updates

9:40 AM

India vs England Live Score: KL Rahul off the mark

 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 1; India 125-2 after 25 overs
KL Rahul (1), Shubman Gill (14); Tom Hartley 10-0-64-0
 
So the replays from the last over show that Ben Foakes dropped Rahul in Root’s over. Had that catch been taken, it would have really been a fine morning. Hartley has started well too. 
 

9:38 AM

India vs England Live Score: Root on the money

 
Over Summary: o 4 0 w 0 1B; India 124-2 after 24 overs
KL Rahul (0), Shubman Gill (14); Joe Root 1-0-4-1
 
Joe Root has started the proceedings in a great manner and he has a wicket in the first over and almost an edge against Rahul too. 
 

9:34 AM

Jaiswal departs

 
It is Joe Root who has delivered for England early on as Yashasvi Jaiswal has been caught and bowled by him in the very first over of the day. 
 

9:27 AM

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Pitch report

Kevin Peterson and Murali Karthik on Day 2 pitch

'11 wickets and 365 runs in the first day of play. Yesterday's game did appear to be a day three wicket; there was bounce and spin, as well as sporadic disruptions to the top. The wicket is a little worn out, the bounce may be erratic, and the spinners will need to retract their lengths. The secret will be length consistency.'

9:25 AM

How England will use Tom Hartley today

Tom Hartley had a tough initiation to international cricket as Jaiswal went after him. The left-arm spinner finished the day with the figures of 9-0-63-0.

However, Duckett had a word of consolation for him.

"We backed Tommy to turn to Stokes who decides for him how many overs to bowl. On some days captains might take you off after two overs and then you're hiding away for the rest of the game.

"But he nearly got Shubman Gill in the end and I am not quite sure how that's gonna miss the stumps. But I thought he came back really well," added Duckett.

9:19 AM

Jaiswal's aggressive approach was out of syllabus for England

Opener Ben Duckett believed that England's first innings total of 246 was above par and said they were not expecting Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma to play belligerent cricket from the word go on the first day of the first Test.

At stumps, India were placed at 119 for one with Jaiswal making a quick, unbeaten 76 and he shared a fine 80-run stand with Rohit in just 12.2 overs.

"I think we're over par. It was a tricky Day 1 pitch with consistent spin from earlier on. Stokes was fantastic. I just said come down Day 3, Day 4, that could be a match winning knock if that pitch keeps getting harder to bat on," said Duckett in the post-day press meet.

9:15 AM

Yashasvi Jaiswal stats since his debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal runs since his debut

Innings by innings list
Inns Score Overs Opposition Ground Start Date
2 171 - v West Indies Roseau 12 Jul 2023
1 57 - v West Indies Port of Spain 20 Jul 2023
3 38 - v West Indies Port of Spain 20 Jul 2023
1 17 - v South Africa Centurion 26 Dec 2023
3 5 - v South Africa Centurion 26 Dec 2023
2 0 - v South Africa Cape Town 3 Jan 2024
4 28 - v South Africa Cape Town 3 Jan 2024
2 76* - v England Hyderabad 25 Jan 2024
source:espncricinfo

8:54 AM

Axar Patel relives Bairstow's wicket

The Gujarat bowler was particularly chuffed about the dismissal of Bairstow after castling him with a gem of a delivery that was bowled from wide of the crease, hitting the stumps with the angle.

"That delivery really came off well. We were talking if it turns from there then it would be great because the odd ball was turning. Bairstow took stance on the fourth wicket to avoid the lbw."

"So, I thought of bowling at the stumps because he did cut a few shots close to the stumps. That was the plan and the one that turned from there was good and you would have seen my celebration," he added.

In their attempt to negate Indian spinners, the England batters employed reverse sweeps one too many times and Axar said the attacking mindset of rivals exponentiated his chances to take wickets.

"I was talking with the captain that they were playing sweeps and reverse sweeps and we were looking where the reverse sweeps were going. So, we placed the point (fielder) a bit behind.

"We had talked about this in the team meeting and we had a plan for this. It's good that they wanted to attack and it had a chance of getting them out," he noted.

 


8:47 AM

We enjoyed the way Yashasvi was batting: Axar Patel

The best part of Yashasvi Jaiswal's entertaining unbeaten 76 was the manner in which he completely unsettled England's troika of spinners, India's left-arm slow bowler Axar Patel reckoned after opening day's play in the first Test.

Riding on Jaiswal's 70-ball blitz, India closed the opening day at 119 for 1 while replying to England's first innings total of 246 all out.

"We enjoyed the way Yashasvi was batting and he took on the spinners from the very first over. It was very good to unsettle them early," said Axar in the post-day press conference.

Jaiswal hammered debutant England left-arm spinner Tom Hartely for two sixes in the second over of India's first innings to impose himself on the match.

However, Axar himself played a not insignificant role in India's charge on the day, plucking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes.

The 30-year-old said he was just trying to complement senior partners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"I have learned a lot from seniors Ash and Jaddu bhai. I was trying to control the game from my end as they were bowling in partnership. They were taking wickets, so, I was not thinking about taking wickets," he said.

 

8:33 AM

How India could be at driver's seat, reveals Ashwin

Ashwin reveals why ball not turned in first session on Day 1 and how India could be at driver's seat

"It was pretty interesting in the first session, maybe there was a bit of moisture. Because of the early moisture, there was enough speed. Then it slowed down. Not enough speed to carry through to the slips," Ashwin said.

"240 was a very very good competitive total. Thought 30-40 runs more than what we would have liked. Someone making a hundred tomorrow will put us in the driver's seat.

8:23 AM

Jaiswal has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water: Ashwin

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting in only his fifth Test, saying the youngster has not put a foot wrong in his 76-run knock against England and has taken to the five-day format "like a fish to water".

Jaiswal remained unbeaten after playing 70 balls, hitting nine boundaries and three sixes on the opening day of the first Test. Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (24), he shared 80 runs for the opening stand to take India to 119 for one in their first innings in reply to England's 246.
 

"Yashaswi has not put a foot wrong, he has taken to Test cricket like a fish to water," the senior spinner added.

 

8:02 AM

Here's what happened on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad

After spinners put England batters through a harsh scrutiny, Yashasvi Jaiswal rolled out his own version of Bazball' en route to a crushing fifty as India posted 119 for one to take the upper hand on day one of the opening Test here on Thursday.

At close, Jaiswal (76 batting, 70 balls, 9x4, 3x6) and Shubman Gill (14 batting) were at the crease and the hosts are 127 runs in arrears of England's anaemic first innings total of 246, which was built around skipper Ben Stokes' hardheaded 88-ball 70.

Around Stokes, England batsmen crumbled as the spin troika of Ravichandran Ashwin (3/68), Ravindra Jadeja (3/88) and Axar Patel (2/33) rudely nudged them back to reality of batting on an Indian pitch that offers barrowful of turn and grip even from day one.

But when the Indian openers came out bat the RGI Stadium, pitch appeared to have lost its bite and the England tweakers looked like a defanged lot.

Jaiswal wrapped himself with the leader's cape despite the presence of his captain Rohit Sharma (24, 27 balls) at the other end, tearing into England bowlers with gusto.

The gap between runs and balls could give the left-hander's innings a hue of carelessness but it was anything but that.

Jaiswal started his and the team's innings with a clipped boundary to square leg off pacer Mark Wood, but that was just the appetizer as the left-hander offered a harsh welcome to Tom Hartley to international cricket.

The 22-year-old smashed the England left-arm spinner for two sixes in his first over, one over long-on and the other in front of the square.

His twinkling feet and fast hands made it tough for the England spinners to settle into a rhythm against him.

Jaiswal and Rohit added 80 runs in just 12.1 overs to give their side a wonderful launching pad.

It came to an end when Rohit gave a catch to Stokes off left-arm spinner Jack Leach while trying to clear him over the long-on.

But for the rest of the innings, it was a futile toil for the English bowlers as this could be the beginning of a long and tiring tour for them.

To make it even more exasperating for them, they have already exhausted all the three reviews for this innings as well.

However, the whole atmosphere was different when the Indian spinners were operating the ball bounced, turned and gripped to leave the English batters an edgy group except a few small passages.

One of them came in the post-lunch session when Joe Root (29, 60 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (37, 58 balls) added 61 runs for the fourth-wicket as England attempted to stay above the fast-rising water.

Root and Bairstow, generally, relied on sweep and the reverse avatar of that shot occasionally to gather runs. However, Root was culpable of being too premeditative and it eventually led to his downfall.

Jadeja hit a fuller length which resulted in a top-edge off Root's bat that flew to short fine leg where Jasprit Bumrah did not have to strain himself much to complete the catch.

Bairstow too did not last long as Axar delivered a peach from wide of the crease to take out the batter's off-stump.

Ben Foakes has this reputation of being a fine player of spin but on this day only struggle was visible as he departed with a 24-ball four, offering a simple catch to stumper KS Bharat off Axar as England lost five wickets in that session for 107 runs.

It was left to captain Stokes, who employed conventional and non- conventional sweeps to counter spin, to wage a lonely battle in the company of tailenders and even looked solid during his stay in the middle.

But then on dire occasions like the one England encountered here, even a lion-hearted warrior like Stokes could only a

7:58 AM

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 2 proceedings. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shubman GillRohit SharmaKL RahulJasprit BumrahIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest CricketAxar PatelJoe RootJonny BairstowShreyas Iyercricket broadcastsports broadcastingMohammed SirajR AshwinRavindra JadejaBen StokesMark Wood

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News