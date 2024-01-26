IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Root gets Jaiswal early in the day

On Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test match , the hosts will take a huge lead as young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal would look complete his first century. The Day 2 proceedings of the Test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will begin at 9:30 AM IST. India was 119-1 after bundling out England for 246 runs, which was looking a daunting one on Day 1. But Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, sending the English spinners around the park. India will resume from the overnight score of 119-1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (76 off 70 balls) and Shubman Gill (14 off 43 balls) at the crease. The major obstacle for Jaiswal would be to find the tempo like yesterday while Gill was blocking most of the deliveries, and the Punjab batter needed to dominate English spinners with some aggressive approach. England 1st innings scorecard England 1st Inning 246-10 (64.3 ov) CRR:3.81 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c M Siraj b R Ashwin 20 40 3 0 50 Ben Duckett lbw b R Ashwin 35 39 7 0 89.74 Ollie Pope c R Sharma b R Jadeja 1 11 0 0 9.09 Joe Root c J Bumrah b R Jadeja 29 60 1 0 48.33 Jonny Bairstow b AR Patel 37 58 5 0 63.79 Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 70 88 6 3 79.55 Ben Foakes (WK) c KS Bharat b AR Patel 4 24 0 0 16.67 Rehan Ahmed c KS Bharat b J Bumrah 13 18 1 0 72.22 Tom Hartley b R Jadeja 23 24 2 1 95.83 Mark Wood b R Ashwin 11 24 2 0 45.83 Jack Leach Not out 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 2, p 0) Total 246 (10 wkts, 64.3 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 1 28 2 0 3.29 Mohammed Siraj 4 0 28 0 1 7 Ravindra Jadeja 18 4 88 3 1 4.89 Ravichandran Ashwin 21 1 68 3 0 3.24 Axar Patel 13 1 33 2 0 2.54 Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will be hoping from his spinners to bowl good line and length in order to unsettle India batters. India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Telecast Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary. India vs England 1st test Day 2 Live streaming Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.