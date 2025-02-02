U19 Women's World Cup final: SA win toss, elect to bat first against India

The ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 is set to reach an exciting conclusion, with two unbeaten teams ready to battle for the title in a highly anticipated final. The coin toss between South Africa and India went in the favour of South Africa who have decided to bat first against the defending champions.

South Africa made an impressive start to the tournament, dominating Group C with wins over New Zealand, Samoa, and Nigeria. Their strong performances earned them four crucial points as they advanced to the Super Six stage. They continued to show their dominance by defeating Ireland, although their match against the USA ended in a rain-affected draw, resulting in shared points. In the semi-finals, Kayla Reyneke’s side remained resilient, securing a five-wicket victory over Australia to reach the final. ALSO READ: 5th T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

Defending champions India also had a flawless run throughout the tournament. They triumphed in all their group-stage matches, defeating West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. Their momentum carried over into the Super Six, where they overcame Bangladesh and Scotland. With a spot in the final on the line, India produced a stellar performance against England, maintaining their perfect record with six consecutive victories.

Both teams have been outstanding throughout the tournament, and the upcoming final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams that have yet to taste defeat. Fans eagerly await what promises to be an exciting showdown for the coveted title. U19 Women's World Cup final India vs South Africa playing 11

South Africa Women U19 (Playing 11): Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Diara Ramlakan, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke(c), Karabo Meso(w), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini

India Women U19 (Playing 11): G Kamalini(w), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma