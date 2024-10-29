Smith to miss England tour of New Zealand, Bethell gets 1st Test call-up

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will miss the team's Test tour of the New Zealand over November and December because he will be on paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

Jordan Cox will take the gloves for the tour and looks set to win his first Test cap during the three-match series.

Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, 21, was called up to a Test squad for the first time, having made his international debut in the summer in T20 and ODI matches against Australia.

The 16-man squad will be captained by Ben Stokes and play Tests in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton.

The first Test in Christchurch starts on November 28.

England is coming off a 1-2 series loss in Pakistan.

Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.