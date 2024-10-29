Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson to miss third Test in Mumbai

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson to miss third Test in Mumbai

Williamson did not play in the first two Tests against India, which the Kiwis won to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson. Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior batter Kane Williamson will miss the third Test against India at Mumbai to ensure full recovery from a groin injury ahead of the home series versus England, starting from November 28.

Williamson did not play in the first two Tests against India, which the Kiwis won to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It also ended India's 18-series winning streak at home dating back to 2012. 

The final Test of the rubber will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from November 1.

"Kane continues to show good signs, but isn't quite ready to jump on a plane and join us," NZ head coach Gary Stead said in a media release.

"While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he'll be good to go for England," Stead added.

More From This Section

Coach Gary Kirsten resigns after Rizwan replaces Babar as Pakistan captain

VVS Laxman to coach Surya-led Team India in T20 series vs South Africa

MS Dhoni on Test cricket: Loves today's result-driven, aggressive batting

IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

PCB contracts: Shaheen Afridi demoted; Fakhar and Iftikhar omitted

The first Test between New Zealand and England will be played at Christchurch.

"The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch," Stead said. 

The series defeat against the Black Caps has pruned India's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final despite still holding on to the top spot with 62.82 percentage points.

Now, they need to win the third Test against the Kiwis, and also ensure a series victory over Australia in the five-match rubber starting next month.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Panesar to Hartley: Top five overseas spinners who shook India at home

Gambhir's concern as India face transition with limited bowling options

Australia to Sri Lanka: WTC 2025 final scenarios for five teams

India look to seal series as NZ's Amelie Kerr exits ODIs due to injury

Rohit Sharma press conference: Captain's bold remark on WTC, series defeat

Topics :India vs New ZealandIndia cricket teamKane WilliamsonNew Zealand cricket teamIndia New Zealand Cricket

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story