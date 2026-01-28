India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE 4th T20I: Kiwis playing for pride; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

The highly anticipated 4th T20 match between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) on their 2026 tour of India today will have the Kiwis now playing for pride after conceding a 3-0 lead in the series.

After an impressive display in the third game, India is brimming with confidence heading into today’s clash. India chased down a challenging target of 154 runs in just 10 overs, showcasing their explosive batting power. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a breathtaking 68 off just 20 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav played a key role, contributing 57 runs off 26 balls. The batting fireworks were complemented by a stellar bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged three crucial wickets for just 17 runs in his 4-over spell.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 4th T20: Visakhapatnam pitch report, key stadium stats On the flip side, New Zealand’s performance in the previous match was far from ideal. Batting first, they struggled to set a competitive total, with Glenn Phillips top-scoring with 48 runs off 40 balls, while Mark Chapman added 32. Their bowling unit once again fell short, allowing India to cruise to an 8-wicket victory. As both teams gear up for this crucial match, New Zealand will be aiming to bounce back and level the series, while India looks to build on their dominant performance and seal the win.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11

India playing 11: SV Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, SA Yadav (C), HH Pandya, RK Singh, S Dubey, H Rana, Arshdeep Singh, KL Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, KA Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, MJ Henry

India vs New Zealand 4th T20 LIVE TOSS TIME: The toss for the fourth T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live telecast: The India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Stay tuned for all the live updates of the 4th T20 between Indian and New Zealand here