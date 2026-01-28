India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE 4th T20I: India bowling first; Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The highly anticipated 4th T20 match between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) on their 2026 tour of India today will have the Kiwis now playing for pride after conceding a 3-0 lead in the series. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
After an impressive display in the third game, India is brimming with confidence heading into today’s clash. India chased down a challenging target of 154 runs in just 10 overs, showcasing their explosive batting power. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a breathtaking 68 off just 20 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav played a key role, contributing 57 runs off 26 balls. The batting fireworks were complemented by a stellar bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged three crucial wickets for just 17 runs in his 4-over spell.
On the flip side, New Zealand’s performance in the previous match was far from ideal. Batting first, they struggled to set a competitive total, with Glenn Phillips top-scoring with 48 runs off 40 balls, while Mark Chapman added 32. Their bowling unit once again fell short, allowing India to cruise to an 8-wicket victory. As both teams gear up for this crucial match, New Zealand will be aiming to bounce back and level the series, while India looks to build on their dominant performance and seal the win.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I probable Playing 11
India playing 11: SV Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, SA Yadav (C), HH Pandya, RK Singh, S Dubey, H Rana, Arshdeep Singh, KL Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, KA Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, MJ Henry
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live telecast: The India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
6:31 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss!
6:17 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS UPDATES 4th T20I: Toss to take place soon!
We are just 15 minutes away from the coin toss at the moment as the Vizag crowd are filling up the stadiums now in anticipation of another thrilling tie.
6:05 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: Changes expected from Men in Blue?
The bowling lineup presents some tough selection decisions for this match. Kuldeep Yadav has only taken two wickets in two matches, conceding nearly 9.5 runs per over, continuing his struggles from the previous ODI series. Varun Chakravarthy, who was rested for the third T20I, has also lacked impact, although both his performances came in high-scoring matches.
Ravi Bishnoi’s excellent 4-0-18-2 spell in Guwahati has boosted his chances, and the team management might opt to rest Kuldeep and bring Chakravarthy back into the playing XI.
India will also keep a close eye on Axar Patel’s fitness. The all-rounder has missed out since the series opener due to a finger injury, and his availability could play a key role in balancing the team.
6:00 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: Can the Kiwis pull one back tonight?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th T20I encounter between India and New Zealand in Vishakhapatnam. With the 5-match series already clinched by the hosts with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Men in Blue will look to dominate once again on the night while the Kiwis would hope to bounce back and get a win in their bags as well to boost their confidence ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST