India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE 3rd ODI: India bowling first; Arshdeep Singh comes into the eleven

The ODI series between India and New Zealand is now level at 1-1, setting up an exciting decider in the third and final ODI today, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and decided to field first on the day. New Zealand made a strong comeback in the second ODI and will be eyeing their first-ever ODI series win in India. A victory in this match would mark a historic achievement, coming just two years after their maiden Test series win in the country.

For India, despite the loss, there’s confidence heading into the decider. Captain Shubman Gill has been in solid form at the top, while vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli continue to anchor the middle order. KL Rahul has also contributed with crucial runs. The spotlight will be on Rohit Sharma, who has gotten starts but failed to convert them into big scores. He’ll be eager to play a match-defining knock in this crucial game.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore pitch report, key stadium stats India’s pacers have been effective, but with the Indore pitch traditionally favoring spinners, the hosts will need their slow bowlers to step up. With everything to play for, both teams will bring their best in this thrilling series finale. Expect a nail-biting contest as history beckons for New Zealand and India looks to seal the series.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI probable playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live streaming: The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.