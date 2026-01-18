India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE 3rd ODI: Series on the line tonight in Indore; Toss at 1 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The ODI series between India and New Zealand is now level at 1-1, setting up an exciting decider in the third and final ODI today, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. New Zealand made a strong comeback in the second ODI and will be eyeing their first-ever ODI series win in India. A victory in this match would mark a historic achievement, coming just two years after their maiden Test series win in the country.
For India, despite the loss, there’s confidence heading into the decider. Captain Shubman Gill has been in solid form at the top, while vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli continue to anchor the middle order. KL Rahul has also contributed with crucial runs. The spotlight will be on Rohit Sharma, who has gotten starts but failed to convert them into big scores. He’ll be eager to play a match-defining knock in this crucial game.
India’s pacers have been effective, but with the Indore pitch traditionally favoring spinners, the hosts will need their slow bowlers to step up. With everything to play for, both teams will bring their best in this thrilling series finale. Expect a nail-biting contest as history beckons for New Zealand and India looks to seal the series.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI probable playing 11 (probable)
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will take place at 1 PM IST.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live streaming: The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
12:45 PM
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
The coin toss for the 3rd ODI is less than15 minutes away now as the crowd is looking forward to their heroes step on the field for the final encounter of the series.
12:35 PM
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Spinners to take onus today?
India's pacers have delivered strong performances, but with the Indore pitch known for supporting spinners, the hosts will need their slow bowlers to rise to the occasion. With the series on the line, both teams are set to bring their A-game in this exciting decider. It promises to be a gripping contest, as New Zealand aims for history while India looks to clinch the series.
12:25 PM
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India confident ahead of series decider!
Despite their loss in the second ODI, India remains confident going into the series decider. Captain Shubman Gill has been solid at the top of the order, while vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli have continued to stabilize the middle order. KL Rahul has also played vital knocks when needed. The focus will be on Rohit Sharma, who has made starts but hasn't been able to turn them into big innings. He’ll be looking to make a decisive contribution in this crucial match.
12:17 PM
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Series on the line!
Hello and welcome to the iive coverage of the 3rd and final ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Indore. With the series tied at 1-1, the series decider tonight is going to be a thrilling one with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill looking to bring their A game on the day. Toss at 1 PM IST.
First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 12:13 PM IST