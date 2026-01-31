India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Lockie gets his second as Abhishek departs on 30

Associate Sponsors

India vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will aim to get back in form today after a setback loss against New Zealand in the fourth T20I

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 7:25 PM IST
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final match of the T20I series at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today. With the series already sealed, the contest still carries importance for both sides as preparations intensify ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
 
India eye final answers before World Cup defence
 
Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have largely achieved what they set out to do in this series despite a minor stumble in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue have tested combinations, handed opportunities to fringe players, and found momentum at the right time, with the World Cup just a month away.
 
The biggest talking point heading into the finale is the form of Sanju Samson. The Kerala batter could be playing for his spot in the XI, with Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings as an opening option alongside Abhishek Sharma. The return of Tilak Varma has further intensified competition, particularly for the crucial No. 3 position. While the results have gone India’s way, the final match offers one last chance to fine-tune roles before their title defence begins.
 
New Zealand chase pride and momentum
 
For New Zealand, the series result may be beyond reach, but the fifth T20I remains significant. The Kiwis were clinical in the Visakhapatnam encounter, outplaying India with aggressive batting, solid partnerships, and incisive bowling that applied constant pressure.
 
However, concerns remain around their tendency to leak runs in the middle overs — an area they will be keen to address at the Greenfield International Stadium. A strong showing in the series finale would not only restore confidence but also help New Zealand carry momentum into the T20 World Cup, where consistency across all phases will be vital.
 
With experimentation on one side and pride on the other, the final T20I promises a competitive end to the series despite the dead-rubber tag.
 
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Playing 11
 
India probable playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
 
New Zealand probable playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
 
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live telecast
 
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand fifth T20I match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I live streaming
 
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand fifth T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
7:25 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Lockie strikes again; India 48 for 2 after 5 overs

Lockie Ferguson continues the attack for New Zealand

Ball 6: OUT! Bowled him! Ferguson cleans up Abhishek Sharma with a sharp delivery and the stumps are sent flying. Abhishek Sharma b Ferguson 30 off 16.
 
Ball 5: Back of a length slanted across, Abhishek Sharma stands tall and looks to punch through the off side but is beaten on the outside edge.
 
Ball 4: Fullish delivery on off at 144.5 kph, Ishan Kishan is hurried onto the shot and jabs it to backward point for a single.
 
Ball 3: SIX! Almost a repeat. Ferguson rolls his fingers over it, angling it across the left-hander and Ishan Kishan uses the width to loft cleanly through the line, sending it sailing over extra cover.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Slower ball at 128.6 kph outside off, Ishan Kishan reaches for it, loses his bottom hand briefly but still middles it over wide mid-off. It lands just inside the rope.
 
Ball 1: Good-length delivery at 143.3 kph, Ishan Kishan looks to whip it into the leg side, misses and is struck on the pads. A half appeal for LBW, but it had pitched outside leg.

 

7:19 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: India 37 for 1 after 4 overs

Jacob Duffy comes back in the attack for New Zealand

Ball 6: FOUR! Abhishek Sharma leans into it and drives cleanly down the ground, beating long-off with ease to pick up a boundary.
 
Ball 5: Slower ball dug into the surface, Abhishek Sharma arches back and looks to ramp it, but the lack of pace does him in as he swings through thin air.
 
Ball 4: Off-pace delivery at 121.9 kph, Ishan Kishan gets an inside edge onto the pad and the ball trickles away to square leg for a single.
 
Ball 3: Another slower ball around leg at 118.7 kph, Ishan Kishan sits down to help it along, ekes out an inside edge onto the body and it rolls to short fine leg. No run.
 
Ball 2: Full and straight at 136.8 kph, Ishan Kishan presses forward and blocks it back to the right of the bowler.
 
Ball 1: Slower delivery around off at 121.7 kph, Abhishek Sharma opens the bat face and guides it to backward point as Ishan Kishan crosses over for a single.

7:16 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Samson departs; India 31 for 1 after 3 overs

Lockie Ferguson comes in the attack for New Zealand

Ball 6: Ferguson fires it in on a good length and Ishan Kishan gets bat on it defensively, the ball dropping harmlessly nearby for no run.
 
Ball 5: OUT! Trivandrum is stunned into silence. Ferguson goes full, Sanju Samson stays deep and reaches for the lofted drive but gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies behind square and Bevon Jacobs runs around from deep backward point to take a sharp catch. Samson c Jacobs b Ferguson 6.
 
Ball 4: Yorker at 142.9 kph, Abhishek Sharma opens the bat face and squeezes it away to deep backward point for a single.
 
Ball 3: Charging down the track, Abhishek Sharma moves across to leg and looks to ramp a short-of-a-length ball at 139.5 kph, but it flies safely over the top edge for no run. Ferguson is really hitting the pitch hard.
 
Ball 2: Back of a length at 141.5 kph around off, Sanju Samson looks to punch through the off side but gets an inside edge that trickles backward of square for a single.
 
Ball 1: Back of a length with extra bounce, Sanju Samson hops and fends it tentatively in front of cover, no run.

7:10 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: India 29 for 0 after 2 overs

Kyle Jamieson comes in the attack for New Zealand

Ball 6: SIX! Back of a length from Jamieson and Abhishek Sharma gets into position quickly, pulling it powerfully over long-on for a maximum.
 
Ball 5: Back of a length at 128.8 kph with extra bounce, Abhishek Sharma throws his hands at it and is beaten on the outside edge.
 
Ball 4: FOUR! Lovely timing from Abhishek Sharma. Back of a length at 131.6 kph, angled across, he rides the bounce, goes on his toes and punches it in front of square, beating the diving cover fielder. Slightly uppish but well into the gap.
 
Ball 3: Short of a length around off at 130.8 kph, Sanju Samson rides the bounce and guides it to deep backward point for a single.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Edged and four! Sanju Samson closes the bat face, gets a leading edge and it flies through the vacant slip cordon. Would’ve been a simple catch had a slip been in place.
 
Ball 1: Fuller and around off at 130.1 kph, Sanju Samson eases the push straight to cover for no run.

7:05 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: India 14 for 0 after 1 over

Jacob Duffy opens the attack for New Zealand

Ball 6: FOUR! Abhishek Sharma stays deep in the crease and guides it nicely out to sweeper cover to finish the over with a boundary.
 
Ball 5: FOUR! Abhishek Sharma stands tall to a short-of-a-length ball and ramps it fine over the slip region, beating the infield comfortably.
 
Ball 4: A good-length delivery on off, Abhishek Sharma stays behind the line and defends it back to the bowler.
 
Ball 3: SIX! Abhishek Sharma needs no sighters today. A slower ball right in the slot and he times the lofted drive beautifully over extra cover for a maximum.
 
Ball 2: Abhishek Sharma opens the bat face to a delivery angling across but guides it straight to backward point.
 
Ball 1: A good-length ball angled across, Abhishek Sharma reaches for the drive but is beaten on the outside edge.


6:58 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Match underway

Players are out in the middle as India vs New Zealand is now underway.

6:50 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Pitch report

The pitch at Thiruvananthapuram is expected to be on the higher-scoring side, aided by the smallest boundaries of the series and a quick outfield. While the surface looks dry, there is some moisture underneath, making it slightly tacky and offering occasional grip for bowlers who hit the right lengths. Limited dew is forecast, and open conditions could assist swing and lateral movement, keeping bowlers in the game despite favourable batting conditions.

6:40 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: New Zealand playing 11 for the match

New Zealand probable playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

6:37 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: India playing 11 for the match

India probable playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

6:32 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: India win the toss

India win the toss and opt to bat first.

6:20 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Toss timing

The toss for India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.

6:10 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: New Zealand probable playing 11

New Zealand probable playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

6:00 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: India probable playing 11

India probable playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

5:45 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of India vs New Zealand's fifth and final T20I match. Hosts India, after losing their last game, will aim to make a strong comeback, while the visitors will aim to end the series on a high. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

