India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Surya wins the toss for India, opts to bat first

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final match of the T20I series at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today. With the series already sealed, the contest still carries importance for both sides as preparations intensify ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

India eye final answers before World Cup defence

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have largely achieved what they set out to do in this series despite a minor stumble in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue have tested combinations, handed opportunities to fringe players, and found momentum at the right time, with the World Cup just a month away.

The biggest talking point heading into the finale is the form of Sanju Samson. The Kerala batter could be playing for his spot in the XI, with Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings as an opening option alongside Abhishek Sharma. The return of Tilak Varma has further intensified competition, particularly for the crucial No. 3 position. While the results have gone India’s way, the final match offers one last chance to fine-tune roles before their title defence begins.

New Zealand chase pride and momentum

For New Zealand, the series result may be beyond reach, but the fifth T20I remains significant. The Kiwis were clinical in the Visakhapatnam encounter, outplaying India with aggressive batting, solid partnerships, and incisive bowling that applied constant pressure.

However, concerns remain around their tendency to leak runs in the middle overs — an area they will be keen to address at the Greenfield International Stadium. A strong showing in the series finale would not only restore confidence but also help New Zealand carry momentum into the T20 World Cup, where consistency across all phases will be vital.

With experimentation on one side and pride on the other, the final T20I promises a competitive end to the series despite the dead-rubber tag.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Playing 11

India probable playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand probable playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

