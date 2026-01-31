India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20I match today?

After a minor setback in the fourth T20I match in Visakhapatnam, Suryakumar Yadav and men are taking the field at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today for the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand.

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are going to bat first. We were here last night, there was a lot of dew and we want to test ourselves. The groundsman says it is going to be true for 40 overs. Axar comes back, Ishan comes back and one more. Don't worry Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson is playing tonight. We are waiting for him (Tilak). We have almost covered all the departments, every game we learn something and take it forward. Mitchell Santner (NZ): It might not be too dewy tonight. We have got four changes - Allen in for Conway, Neesham is in for Chapman, KJ and Lockie are in. It is always nice to have them back. And it is an opportunity to see what they have got. IND vs NZ 5th T20I playing 11: IND playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah NZ playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look. India vs New Zealand 5th T20 broadcasting details Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect Africa SuperSport SuperSport App Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details When will India vs New Zealand 5th T20 take place?

The fifth and final match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday (January 31). What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 5th T20? The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the India vs New Zealand fifth T20 match on January 31. What is India vs New Zealand 5th T20 live toss time? The toss for the fifth T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 5th T20 match?