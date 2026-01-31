India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20I match today?
New Zealand will aim to keep the momentum on their side in Thiruvananthapuram after an incredible outing in Visakhapatnam
The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are going to bat first. We were here last night, there was a lot of dew and we want to test ourselves. The groundsman says it is going to be true for 40 overs. Axar comes back, Ishan comes back and one more. Don't worry Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson is playing tonight. We are waiting for him (Tilak). We have almost covered all the departments, every game we learn something and take it forward. Mitchell Santner (NZ): It might not be too dewy tonight. We have got four changes - Allen in for Conway, Neesham is in for Chapman, KJ and Lockie are in. It is always nice to have them back. And it is an opportunity to see what they have got. IND vs NZ 5th T20I playing 11: IND playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah NZ playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
|India vs New Zealand 5th T20 broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Live Telecast
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App / Website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
|Australia
|Fox Sports / Channel 7
|Kayo Sports
|Middle East
|BeIN Sports
|BeIN Connect
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|Europe (Selected)
|Local Sports Channels
|YuppTV
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 6:01 PM IST