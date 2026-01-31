India vs New Zealand 5th T20I preview, team news, live streaming, toss time

India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will face off one final time in the series, with the fifth T20I set for Saturday, January 31, at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India has already secured the series, leading 3-1, but they’ll be aiming for a 4-1 finish in the series finale.

India has been dominant throughout most of the series, winning comfortably in Nagpur, Raipur, and Guwahati. However, they faltered in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam, losing by 50 runs due to a lack of cohesion and consistency. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, they will look to bounce back and wrap up the series on a high before focusing on their T20 World Cup defense in 2026.

New Zealand, after a dominant 50-run win in the fourth T20I, will be looking to build on that momentum. Their performance in Visakhapatnam showed resilience and team spirit, giving them their first win of the series. The Kiwis will aim to carry that confidence into the final match, as it provides an excellent opportunity for them to gain valuable momentum ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The series finale promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams look to finish on a high. India team news Sanju Samson will look to rally his team with passionate home support as India completes their T20 World Cup preparations in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. While Samson focuses on delivering a strong performance, India's main concern revolves around Axar Patel's fitness.

In the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam, India experimented with five front-line bowlers, opting not to use all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, but the strategy didn’t yield the desired outcome, resulting in a loss. ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I: Pallekele pitch report, key stadium stats Although the result didn’t affect the series, which India has already won, there may be more changes in the bowling lineup. The management could give mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy a chance after he was rested in the previous two matches. New Zealand team news With opener Tim Seifert giving the hosts the taste of their own medicine in the last encounter, the Kiwis would surely be looking to win the toss and take control of the proceedings once again and get another win before their begin their T20 World Cup campaign in a few days.

With Henry looking good with his return to bowling duties, this game would surely be another chance for him to get some crucial game time in before the major event kicks off. India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Probable Playing 11 India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head stats in T20Is

Matches:29 IND won: 15 NZ won: 11 Tied / No Results: 03 Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana. New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. India vs New Zealand 5th T20: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs New Zealand 5th T20 take place?

The fifth match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday (January 31). What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 5th T20? The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match on January 31. What is the India vs New Zealand 5th T20 live toss time? The toss for the fifth T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 5th T20 match? The India vs New Zealand 5th T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.