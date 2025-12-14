India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup 2025: Arch-rivals collide again; toss at 10 am IST

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 is set for its most anticipated fixture today as India and Pakistan face off in their second Group A encounter in Dubai, with momentum firmly on both sides. Each team comes into the match after registering emphatic victories that have set new benchmarks in the tournament.

India’s campaign began in stunning fashion as they overwhelmed the UAE with a massive total, led by a sensational innings from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The opener’s fearless strokeplay provided India early dominance, while the supporting cast ensured the pressure never eased. Their batting depth and ability to accelerate through the innings make them a formidable unit.

Pakistan, meanwhile, sent an equally strong message with a one-sided win over Malaysia. Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain dominated the batting, laying a platform that allowed Pakistan to dictate terms throughout. Their bowlers then completed the job with ruthless efficiency, highlighting the team’s balance.

With both sides showcasing explosive batting and disciplined bowling, today’s clash is more than just a group game. It is a test of temperament, execution and nerve in one of youth cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan

Pakistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf (c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

The toss will take place at 10 am IST.

Sony Sports Network will telecast the match in India.

Sony LIV will live-stream the match in India.

