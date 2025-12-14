Home / Cricket / News / India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup 2025: Arch-rivals collide again; toss at 10 am IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup 2025: Arch-rivals collide again; toss at 10 am IST

India's young opener Ayush Mhatre will once again be under the spotlight after his 171-run innings vs the UAE in the opening fixture

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup live scorecard
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup live scorecard

Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 is set for its most anticipated fixture today as India and Pakistan face off in their second Group A encounter in Dubai, with momentum firmly on both sides. Each team comes into the match after registering emphatic victories that have set new benchmarks in the tournament.
 
India’s campaign began in stunning fashion as they overwhelmed the UAE with a massive total, led by a sensational innings from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The opener’s fearless strokeplay provided India early dominance, while the supporting cast ensured the pressure never eased. Their batting depth and ability to accelerate through the innings make them a formidable unit.
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, sent an equally strong message with a one-sided win over Malaysia. Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain dominated the batting, laying a platform that allowed Pakistan to dictate terms throughout. Their bowlers then completed the job with ruthless efficiency, highlighting the team’s balance.
 
With both sides showcasing explosive batting and disciplined bowling, today’s clash is more than just a group game. It is a test of temperament, execution and nerve in one of youth cricket’s fiercest rivalries.
 
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing 11
 
India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan
 
Pakistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf (c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza
 
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: LIVE TOSS
 
The toss for the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 match between India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf will take place at 10 am IST.
 
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: LIVE TELECAST
 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
 
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: LIVE STREAMING
 
The Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the India vs Pakistan match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 match here.

9:51 AM

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan's probable playing 11 for the match

Pakistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf (c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

9:40 AM

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's probable playing 11 for the match

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan

9:30 AM

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 match from Dubai. Both teams are coming fresh off from 200-plus margin wins in their opening game, and a win today will almost guarantee their spot in the semifinals. So who will walk out of the match with two full points? Stay tuned to find out
Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News