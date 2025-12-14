India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup 2025: PAK win the toss; opt to bowl first
The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 is set for its most anticipated fixture today as India and Pakistan face off in their second Group A encounter in Dubai, with momentum firmly on both sides. Each team comes into the match after registering emphatic victories that have set new benchmarks in the tournament. The toss for the match went in Pakistan's way who invited India to bat first.
India’s campaign began in stunning fashion as they overwhelmed the UAE with a massive total, led by a sensational innings from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The opener’s fearless strokeplay provided India early dominance, while the supporting cast ensured the pressure never eased. Their batting depth and ability to accelerate through the innings make them a formidable unit.
Pakistan, meanwhile, sent an equally strong message with a one-sided win over Malaysia. Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain dominated the batting, laying a platform that allowed Pakistan to dictate terms throughout. Their bowlers then completed the job with ruthless efficiency, highlighting the team’s balance.
With both sides showcasing explosive batting and disciplined bowling, today’s clash is more than just a group game. It is a test of temperament, execution and nerve in one of youth cricket’s fiercest rivalries.
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing 11
India U19 playing 11: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan
Pakistan U19 playing 11: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza
11:02 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan's playing 11 for the match
11:00 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's playing 11 for the match
10:58 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan win the toss
Pakistan won the toss of the match and opted to bat first.
10:53 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good news from Dubai
The rain has stopped in Dubai and the sun is out, which means the live action is set to go underway soon.
10:40 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India vs Pakistan head-to-head in 2025
India and Pakistan have faced each other six times in 2025. India won five times, while Pakistan emerged victorious on one occassion.
10:27 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: No new update
There has been no new update from the venue of India vs Pakistan match as the wait for toss continues.
10:13 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss delayed
The toss for the match between India and Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match is dealyed due to rain.
10:00 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timings
The toss for the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 10 AM IST.
9:51 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan's probable playing 11 for the match
Pakistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf (c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza
9:40 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's probable playing 11 for the match
India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan
9:30 AM
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 match from Dubai. Both teams are coming fresh off from 200-plus margin wins in their opening game, and a win today will almost guarantee their spot in the semifinals. So who will walk out of the match with two full points? Stay tuned to find out
