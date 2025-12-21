India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup final today?

India are taking the field today aiming to extend their dominance when they face Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Academy. Eyeing a record 9th title, the Ayush Mhatre-led side has looked a cut above the rest throughout the tournament and enters the final as clear favourites.

The toss for the match went in India's way. They invited Pakistan to bat first. India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 final playing 11: India's playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh Pakistan's playing 11: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam

But how can fans across the globe watch this final match without going to the stadium? Take a look. U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan broadcast details Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details When will India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 take place? The India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, December 21. What will be the venue for India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025? The India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. What time will the toss for India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 am IST. What time will the first ball of India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled? The first ball of the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10.30 am IST. Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India? Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.