Home / Cricket / News / India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup final today?

India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup final today?

Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan final match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final India vs Pakistan broadcast details
U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India are taking the field today aiming to extend their dominance when they face Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Academy. Eyeing a record 9th title, the Ayush Mhatre-led side has looked a cut above the rest throughout the tournament and enters the final as clear favourites.

The toss for the match went in India's way. They invited Pakistan to bat first.  India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 final playing 11:  India's playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Singh  Pakistan's playing 11: Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam 

  Check the live score of India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final match here 
 
But how can fans across the globe watch this final match without going to the stadium? Take a look.
 
U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Broadcast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) Sony LIV
Pakistan PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye) Dialog ViU
Afghanistan Moby (Lemar TV) Sony LIV
Nepal Sony Sports Network Sony LIV
UAE CricLife CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
United Kingdom TNT Sport 1 Discovery+, TNT Sports App
United States Willow TV Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
Australia Yupp TV Yupp TV, Fox
New Zealand Yupp TV Yupp TV
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport DSTV
Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa N/A Sony LIV
Continental Europe N/A Yupp TV
MENA Region CricLife StarzPlay, CricLife Max

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday, December 21.
 
What will be the venue for India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025?
 
The India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
 
What time will the toss for India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10.30 am IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
 
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan final match in U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fighting West Indies escape follow-on after gritty Day 3 in 3rd Test vs NZ

Nathan Lyon's 3-wicket burst steers Australia closer to Ashes series win

India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement HIGHLIGHTS: Shubman Gill dropped; Ishan, Rinku back in squad

Tilak Varma confident one innings will bring out best of Suryakumar Yadav

Hope India and South Africa clash again in T20 World Cup final: Conrad

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story