India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today





Check India vs South Africa match details and full scorecard here Wet weather conditions are expected to play a spoilsport on Day 1 of India vs South Africa 1st Test at SuperSports Park in Centurion on Tuesday (December 26). India are set to play two-match Test series against South Africa with the first Test, starting on Boxing Day while the second Test will begin on January 3 next year. India vs South Africa Test series are part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2023-25.

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today (December 26)

According to Accuweather.com, there is a rain forecast at SuperSport Park in Centurion throughout the day on December 26. The India vs South Africa toss will take place at 9:30 AM local time (1 PM IST).

According to the weather agency, there is a chance of thunderstorms at 8 AM local time. But the clouds will clear up around 9 AM local time.

However, the inclement weather conditions are expected to return again at noon local time (3:30 PM IST).

Then there is a forecast of rain till 3 PM local time. The forecast is good for the evening.

Centurion hourly weather update. Photo: Accuweather.com

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 session schedule

Toss: 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST)

Match start time: 10 AM local time 1:30 PM IST

Lunch time: Noon local time (3:30 PM IST)

Second session: 12:40 PM local time to 2:40 AM local time (4:10 PM IST to 6:10 PM IST)

Tea break: 2:40 PM to 3 PM local time (6:10 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST)

Third and final session: 3 PM to 5 PM local time (6:30 to 8:30 PM IST)





The play can be extended for 30 minutes to complete the remaining overs.

