India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today

Wet weather conditions are expected to play a spoilsport on Day 1 of India vs South Africa 1st Test at SuperSports Park in Centurion on Tuesday (December 26). India are set to play two-match Test series against South Africa with the first Test, starting on Boxing Day while the second Test will begin on January 3 next year. India vs South Africa Test series are part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2023-25. Check India vs South Africa match details and full scorecard here
IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today (December 26)
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to Accuweather.com, there is a rain forecast at SuperSport Park in Centurion throughout the day on December 26. The India vs South Africa toss will take place at 9:30 AM local time (1 PM IST).
According to the weather agency, there is a chance of thunderstorms at 8 AM local time. But the clouds will clear up around 9 AM local time.
However, the inclement weather conditions are expected to return again at noon local time (3:30 PM IST).
Then there is a forecast of rain till 3 PM local time. The forecast is good for the evening.
Centurion hourly weather update. Photo: Accuweather.com
Centurion hourly weather update. Photo: Accuweather.com
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 session schedule
Toss: 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST)
Match start time: 10 AM local time 1:30 PM IST
Lunch time: Noon local time (3:30 PM IST)
Second session: 12:40 PM local time to 2:40 AM local time (4:10 PM IST to 6:10 PM IST)
Tea break: 2:40 PM to 3 PM local time (6:10 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST)
Third and final session: 3 PM to 5 PM local time (6:30 to 8:30 PM IST)
The play can be extended for 30 minutes to complete the remaining overs.
ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
| POS
| TEAM
| PCT (%)
| Points
| Won
| Lost
| Drawn
| Series
| Penalty
| 1
| INDIA
| 66.67
| 16
| 1
| 0
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 2
| PAKISTAN
| 61.11
| 22
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 2
| -2
| 3
| NEW ZEALAND
| 50
| 12
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 1
| 0
| 3
| BANGLADESH
| 50
| 12
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 1
| 0
| 5
| AUSTRALIA
| 41.67
| 30
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 2
| -10
| 6
| WEST INDIES
| 16.67
| 4
| 0
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 7
| ENGLAND
| 15
| 9
| 2
| 2
| 1
| 1
| -19
| 8
| SOUTH AFRICA
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 9
| SRI LANKA
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 2
| 0
| 1
|