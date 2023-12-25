India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, streaming

India eye first series win in South Africa since 1992. Photo: PTI





Check India vs South Africa match details and scorecard here South Africa will host India in the first of the two-Test match series on Tuesday at The SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rohit Sharma returns to lead Team India after the World Cup final debacle and hoping to end the 31-year drought of series win in the Rainbow nation. However, it is not going to be a cakewalk given South Africa's pace attack will Test India's batting line-up on a green pitch in Centurion. In the absence of regulars Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant, it won't come as a surprise when KL Rahul takes up the gloves. If it happens, IND vs SA 1st Test is going to be, Rahul's maiden red-ball game as the full-time wicket-keeper batter.

In the bowling department, it won't come as a surprise if India pick Shardul Thakur along with three pacers in the Playing 11 vs South Africa given the centurion is expected to support pacers. In that case, veteran spinner R Ashwin won't be able to find a place in India's Playing 11 tomorrow.

1st Test: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger.

India vs South Africa head to head in Tests

Matches Played 32 IND Won 15 SA Won 17 Tied 0 Draw 0 % IND 46.87 % SA 53.12 % Draw 0 First Played 1992 Last Played 2022



India vs South Africa squads:

India squad for 1st Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).

South Africa squad for 1st Test: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Bedingham.

India vs South Africa 1st Test live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When does India vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

India will take on South Africa in the first Test, starting Boxing Day which is December 26, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs SA 1st Test?

Centurion's SuperSport Park will host the first match between India and South Africa.

At what time, the India vs South Africa 1st Test live toss will take place in Centurion?

The South Africa vs India 1st Test live toss will take place in Centurion at 1 PM IST.

At what time, IND vs SA 1st Test will begin in Centurion?

The live match time of South Africa vs India 1st Test is 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast SA vs IND 1st Test match?

The live telecast of India vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will English Commentary. Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs SA 1st Test match with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test?

Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming of India vs South Africa Test match in India.