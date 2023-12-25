Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, streaming

South Africa vs India Playing 11: India pick Shardul Thakur along with three pacers in the Playing 11 vs South Africa given the centurion is expected to support pacers

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

India eye first series win in South Africa since 1992. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa will host India in the first of the two-Test match series on Tuesday at The SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rohit Sharma returns to lead Team India after the World Cup final debacle and hoping to end the 31-year drought of series win in the Rainbow nation. However, it is not going to be a cakewalk given South Africa's pace attack will Test India's batting line-up on a green pitch in Centurion. In the absence of regulars Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant, it won't come as a surprise when KL Rahul takes up the gloves. If it happens, IND vs SA 1st Test is going to be, Rahul's maiden red-ball game as the full-time wicket-keeper batter. 

Check India vs South Africa match details and scorecard here

In the bowling department, it won't come as a surprise if India pick Shardul Thakur along with three pacers in the Playing 11 vs South Africa given the centurion is expected to support pacers. In that case, veteran spinner R Ashwin won't be able to find a place in India's Playing 11 tomorrow.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1st Test: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger.

India vs South Africa head to head in Tests


Matches Played 32
IND Won 15
SA Won 17
Tied 0
Draw 0
% IND 46.87
% SA 53.12
% Draw 0
First Played 1992
Last Played 2022
 
India vs South Africa squads:

India squad for 1st Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).

South Africa squad for 1st Test: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Bedingham.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

IND vs SA 1st Test preview: Will India end 31-year wait for series win?

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test preview: Will Pakistan end 15-match losing streak?

Tom Curran, Sixers lose appeal to have his BBL's 4-match ban over turned

PCB mulls regulation to forbid agents from signing more than 2-3 players

It's not even a blip: Aussie Alyssa Healy on first-ever Test loss to India


India vs South Africa 1st Test live toss time, telecast and streaming details


When does India vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

India will take on South Africa in the first Test, starting Boxing Day which is December 26, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs SA 1st Test?

Centurion's SuperSport Park will host the first match between India and South Africa.

At what time, the India vs South Africa 1st Test live toss will take place in Centurion?

The South Africa vs India 1st Test live toss will take place in Centurion at 1 PM IST.

At what time, IND vs SA 1st Test will begin in Centurion?

The live match time of South Africa vs India 1st Test is 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast SA vs IND 1st Test match?

The live telecast of India vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will English Commentary. Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs SA 1st Test match with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test?

Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming of India vs South Africa Test match in India.

Matches Played 32
IND Won 15
SA Won 17
Tied 0
Draw 0
% IND 46.87
% SA 53.12
% Draw 0
First Played 1992
Last Played 2022
 

Topics : Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports Hotstar Shreyas Iyer Aiden Markram Kagiso Rabada Lungi Ngidi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon