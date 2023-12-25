India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, streaming

South Africa will host India in the first of the two-Test match series on Tuesday at The SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rohit Sharma returns to lead Team India after the World Cup final debacle and hoping to end the 31-year drought of series win in the Rainbow nation. However, it is not going to be a cakewalk given South Africa's pace attack will Test India's batting line-up on a green pitch in Centurion. In the absence of regulars Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant, it won't come as a surprise when KL Rahul takes up the gloves. If it happens, IND vs SA 1st Test is going to be, Rahul's maiden red-ball game as the full-time wicket-keeper batter. Check India vs South Africa match details and scorecard here
In the bowling department, it won't come as a surprise if India pick Shardul Thakur along with three pacers in the Playing 11 vs South Africa given the centurion is expected to support pacers. In that case, veteran spinner R Ashwin won't be able to find a place in India's Playing 11 tomorrow.
1st Test: India vs South Africa Playing 11
India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Mukesh Kumar.
South Africa Playing 11 probables: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger.
India vs South Africa head to head in Tests
| Matches Played
| 32
| IND Won
| 15
| SA Won
| 17
| Tied
| 0
| Draw
| 0
| % IND
| 46.87
| % SA
| 53.12
| % Draw
| 0
| First Played
| 1992
| Last Played
| 2022