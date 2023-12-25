India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, streaming

South Africa will host India in the first of the two-Test match series on Tuesday at The SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rohit Sharma returns to lead Team India after the World Cup final debacle and hoping to end the 31-year drought of series win in the Rainbow nation. However, it is not going to be a cakewalk given South Africa's pace attack will Test India's batting line-up on a green pitch in Centurion. In the absence of regulars Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant, it won't come as a surprise when KL Rahul takes up the gloves. If it happens, IND vs SA 1st Test is going to be, Rahul's maiden red-ball game as the full-time wicket-keeper batter.