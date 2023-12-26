Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 1 PM IST

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE Updates: For the lone spinner spot, it will be a toss-up between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: PTI

In the first match of the two Tests series, South Africa will host India at the SuperSports Park in Centurion today. India are expected to play KL Rahul as wicket-keeper batter. It would be for the first time in Karnataka batter's career that he would play a Test match as a keeper predominantly. He is one of two batter who scored century in South Africa when the last time India toured the Rainbow Nation. In the bowling department, India are expected to play Shardul Thakur as bowling all-rounder along with three more pacers.

Meanwhile, it will be toss up between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for lone spinner spot.

Check India vs South Africa match details and scorecard here

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

1st Test India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:00 PM IST. 

India vs South Africa LIVE telecast

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.

IND vs SA LIVE streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Tes live score and match updates...
12:30 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: What could be the playing 11 of both sides?

 
India Playing 11 probables
 
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Mukesh Kumar.
 
South Africa Playing 11 probables
 
Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger.
 
12:28 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Squad of both the teams

 
India squad for 1st Test

Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).
 
South Africa squad for 1st Test

Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Bedingham.
 
12:24 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: How will the weather play

12:19 PM

India vs South Africa Live | 1st Test Day 1: Match preview

 
After grinding it out in the T20Is and ODIs, where India won three matches out of five, it is time to head into the real test which comes with red-ball cricket. 

Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna
Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna. Photo: PTI

12:12 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score | 1st Test Day 1: Welcome to the live coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first day of the first Test, also called the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa, which will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics : Shubman Gill India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team BS Web Reports R Ashwin Shreyas Iyer Ravindra Jadeja Mohammed Siraj Aiden Markram Lungi Ngidi Kagiso Rabada cricket broadcast sports broadcasting weather forecasts weather forecast Star Sports Hotstar ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

