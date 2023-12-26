IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 1 PM IST

In the first match of the two Tests series, South Africa will host India at the SuperSports Park in Centurion today. India are expected to play KL Rahul as wicket-keeper batter. It would be for the first time in Karnataka batter's career that he would play a Test match as a keeper predominantly. He is one of two batter who scored century in South Africa when the last time India toured the Rainbow Nation. In the bowling department, India are expected to play Shardul Thakur as bowling all-rounder along with three more pacers.





Check India vs South Africa match details and scorecard here Meanwhile, it will be toss up between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for lone spinner spot.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

1st Test India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's Temba Bavuma will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs South Africa LIVE telecast

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.

IND vs SA LIVE streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 1st Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs SA 1st Tes live score and match updates...