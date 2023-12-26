Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 weather prediction: According to Accuweather.com, there is a rain forecast at SuperSport Park in Centurion throughout the day on December 26.

Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna

Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Wet weather conditions are expected to play a spoilsport on Day 1 of India vs South Africa 1st Test at SuperSports Park in Centurion on Tuesday (December 26). India are set to play two-match Test series against South Africa with the first Test, starting on Boxing Day while the second Test will begin on January 3 next year. India vs South Africa Test series are part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2023-25. 

Check India vs South Africa match details and full scorecard here

IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today (December 26)
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to Accuweather.com, there is a rain forecast at SuperSport Park in Centurion throughout the day on December 26. The India vs South Africa toss will take place at 9:30 AM local time (1 PM IST). 

According to the weather agency, there is a chance of thunderstorms at 8 AM local time. But the clouds will clear up around 9 AM local time. 

However, the inclement weather conditions are expected to return again at noon local time (3:30 PM IST). 

Then there is a forecast of rain till 3 PM local time. The forecast is good for the evening.

charts
Centurion hourly weather update. Photo: Accuweather.com
charts
Centurion hourly weather update. Photo: Accuweather.com

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 session schedule

Toss: 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST)
Match start time: 10 AM local time 1:30 PM IST
Lunch time: Noon local time (3:30 PM IST)
Second session: 12:40 PM local time to 2:40 AM local time (4:10 PM IST to 6:10 PM IST)
Tea break: 2:40 PM to 3 PM local time (6:10 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST)
Third and final session: 3 PM to 5 PM local time (6:30 to 8:30 PM IST)

The play can be extended for 30 minutes to complete the remaining overs.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, streaming

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

IND vs SA: Here's what Rohit Sharma said on his plan for ICC T20 World Cup

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IND vs SA 1st Test preview: Will India end 31-year wait for series win?

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test preview: Will Pakistan end 15-match losing streak?

Tom Curran, Sixers lose appeal to have his BBL's 4-match ban over turned


ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
 
POS TEAM PCT (%) Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty
1 INDIA 66.67 16 1 0 1 1 0
2 PAKISTAN 61.11 22 2 1 0 2 -2
3 NEW ZEALAND 50 12 1 1 0 1 0
3 BANGLADESH 50 12 1 1 0 1 0
5 AUSTRALIA 41.67 30 3 2 1 2 -10
6 WEST INDIES 16.67 4 0 1 1 1 0
7 ENGLAND 15 9 2 2 1 1 -19
8 SOUTH AFRICA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 SRI LANKA 0 0 0 2 0 1  

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team weather forecasts weather forecast Test Cricket BS Web Reports ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon