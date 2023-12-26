India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today

Wet weather conditions are expected to play a spoilsport on Day 1 of India vs South Africa 1st Test at SuperSports Park in Centurion on Tuesday (December 26). India are set to play two-match Test series against South Africa with the first Test, starting on Boxing Day while the second Test will begin on January 3 next year. India vs South Africa Test series are part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2023-25.
Check India vs South Africa match details and full scorecard here
IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today (December 26)
According to Accuweather.com, there is a rain forecast at SuperSport Park in Centurion throughout the day on December 26. The India vs South Africa toss will take place at 9:30 AM local time (1 PM IST).
According to the weather agency, there is a chance of thunderstorms at 8 AM local time. But the clouds will clear up around 9 AM local time.
However, the inclement weather conditions are expected to return again at noon local time (3:30 PM IST).
Then there is a forecast of rain till 3 PM local time. The forecast is good for the evening.
Centurion hourly weather update. Photo: Accuweather.com
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 session schedule
Toss: 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST)
Match start time: 10 AM local time 1:30 PM IST
Lunch time: Noon local time (3:30 PM IST)
Second session: 12:40 PM local time to 2:40 AM local time (4:10 PM IST to 6:10 PM IST)
Tea break: 2:40 PM to 3 PM local time (6:10 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST)
Third and final session: 3 PM to 5 PM local time (6:30 to 8:30 PM IST)
The play can be extended for 30 minutes to complete the remaining overs.
ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|PCT (%)
|Points
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Series
|Penalty
|1
|INDIA
|66.67
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|PAKISTAN
|61.11
|22
|2
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|NEW ZEALAND
|50
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|BANGLADESH
|50
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|AUSTRALIA
|41.67
|30
|3
|2
|1
|2
|-10
|6
|WEST INDIES
|16.67
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|ENGLAND
|15
|9
|2
|2
|1
|1
|-19
|8
|SOUTH AFRICA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|SRI LANKA
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1