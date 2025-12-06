India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: IND-SA clash in series decider; Toss at 1 PM

After two run-fests in Ranchi and Raipur, the ODI series between India and South Africa heads into a tantalising decider today in Visakhapatnam. With the scoreline locked at 1-1, both teams know there is no room for error when they meet at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium.

All four innings of the series have crossed 300, highlighting the dominance of batters from both sides. India’s top order has looked fluent, while South Africa have found key contributors at crucial stages. But bowling concerns loom large. India have struggled to close out the final overs, allowing late surges, whereas South Africa have lacked control through the middle phase, leaving their spinners and change bowlers under pressure.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, match timings, live streaming Given the balance of the contest and how the surface is expected to behave, whichever bowling unit adapts better is likely to lift the series trophy. Despite one defeat each, both teams are expected to field an unchanged XI today.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Playing 11

India Playing 11 (Probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE TOSS TIME:

The coin toss between India skipper KL Rahul and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma for the 3rd ODI will take place at 1 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live telecast:

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming:

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

